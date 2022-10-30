from Laura Cuppini

The analysis of the director of the Mario Negri Institute: “Masks in the ward and in RSA should always be worn, even without a pandemic”

“Politicians shouldn’t follow science, but listen to it carefully, and then make decisions. And the task of scientists is to tell things as they are ». Giuseppe Remuzzidirector of the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research and ordinary clear reputation in Nephrology at the University of Milan, thus describes what should be the “good neighborly relationship” between decision makers and scholars.

Professor, is it right – from a medical point of view – to cancel the restrictions of the last two and a half years?



"What we can do is analyze the current situation: the virus continues to change, new variants are emerging such as BQ.1.1 (Cerberus, in Italy at 7% according to the latest data, ndr), we will likely have an increase in infections. The situation will become problematic if hospitalizations also rise, especially in intensive care. For the moment it is not happening. In Italy, as in other countries, a large part of the population is vaccinated and has had one or more exposure to the virus. A hybrid immunity was thus formed which, according to some studies in progress, would be able to adapt to the new variants even after months, thanks to the "memory cells". The restrictions have been useful: it must be remembered that health is not at odds with economic development. Poverty is the leading cause of death. Furthermore, vaccination does not represent a limitation of personal freedom, but benefits the community. As well as having your license withdrawn if you drive drunk ».

How do you evaluate the government’s hypothesis of reinstating medical workers suspended because they were not vaccinated?



“Those who are no-vax should not operate in the health sector, because vaccines are the greatest tool we have to fight disease. And the Sars-CoV-2 vaccines are the safest and most effective ever: in 2021 they saved 20 million people worldwide. Not getting immunized, from Covid, but also from the flu, means being more at risk of contracting these infections and therefore of transmitting them to others: in the case of healthcare professionals, the “others” are the sick, often elderly, or the weakest subjects ever. . People who can die from Covid or the flu. Do we really want to take on this enormous responsibility? ».

Another hot topic is the obligation to wear a mask in hospitals and nursing homes (RSA), which will expire on 31 October and may not be renewed.



«In hospitals and RSA the mask should always be kept, even outside the pandemic, to protect fragile patients. I would add that, at this stage, it would also be advisable for the general population to continue wearing the mask in crowded and poorly ventilated environments. Omicron and its sub-variants are highly contagious and transmission occurs mainly through aerosols, ie the particles that remain suspended in the air ».

The Covid data bulletin will be weekly: is it good?



«Yes, I do not consider it necessary to provide the population with the numbers of infections, hospitalizations and daily deaths. With the weekly bulletin the procedures will be simplified and perhaps the anxiety effect will decrease a little, which is inevitable if you count the sick and dead every 24 hours. Of course, it is essential that the Higher Institute of Health, the Ministry of Health, the Regions and all decision-makers have access to data on a daily basis ".

How important is it to get vaccinated against Sars-CoV-2?



“It is crucial that people over 60 and frail individuals receive the fourth and then the fifth dose as soon as possible, 120 days later. Any type of vaccine is fine, either based on the native virus (Wuhan) or those adapted to Omicron BA.1 or BA.4-5. Some studies, not yet published, seem to show that in the fourth dose the three vaccines provide the same antibody response ».

Is quarantine still needed for positives?



«By now we know that the greatest risk of contagion is concentrated in the pre-symptomatic incubation phase, in which the person is often not aware of having the infection. It is enough to stay at home as long as symptoms are present, as is done with the flu or other illnesses ».

Were there any mistakes in handling the pandemic?



«I believe that in the last two and a half years everything that was possible has been done, with the means and health care organization we have in Italy. It is not a question of identifying faults, but of addressing a structural problem that derives from the constant impoverishment, in the last decade, of the National Health Service: the malfunctioning of territorial medicine. The Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan, ndr) represents an opportunity to fill this gap, which appeared in all its gravity during the pandemic. A simple but at the same time profound reasoning should guide us: promoting health is an opportunity for social justice and human development ».