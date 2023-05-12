“Those who don’t vote are not good Italians” – breaking latest news

As far as we know, the former premier is recording his contribution in these hours from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where a television crew was seen entering in the morning, in addition to his daughter Marina. Last Saturday, on the occasion of the Forza Italia convention in Milan, a first message from the president of the party was sent at the end of the event. Also in that case, it was made from inside the facility where Berlusconi has been hospitalized since last April 5 to treat a lung infection that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.