Those who eat fennel never die: we tell you why. This is what we say when we put this vegetable in our diet which is very rich in beneficial and healthy properties for the body. Let’s see together why.

The properties of fennel

Fennel is a vegetable that is brought to our tables especially in winter even if we find it in the supermarket all year round. It consists of a large white bulb from which long green stems depart. Fennel has tannins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids. Fennel is very rich in antioxidants and for this reason it helps the body fight cell aging.

Fennel also contains proteins and carbohydrates, with very little fat and no cholesterol at all. There are vitamins A, B, C and K with important mineral salts such as iron, copper, zinc, calcium and selenium. Precisely because it possesses all these things, those who eat fennel never die.

Whoever eats fennel never dies because:

His heart is healthy and he doesn’t see any heart disease coming. Fennel maintains blood cholesterol at ideal levels, at the same time contrasts LDL cholesterol, prevents major deadly diseases such as atherosclerosis, strokes and heart attacks. Fennel has some really super optimal brain function and cognitive abilities. In fact, fennel is a vasodilator and for this reason it allows a greater quantity of oxygen to reach the brain. For this the neural activity has a perfect functionality;

Fennel strengthens the bones because it has minerals such as calcium; This precious vegetable stops time making us stay young thanks to the vitamin C it possesses which is a powerful antioxidant that delays the aging of cells and therefore also reduces wrinkles;

Those who eat fennel stay in shape because it is a food rich in many fibers that satiate and keep away unwanted snacks that cause you to gain weight;

Whoever eats fennel has excellent digestion and in the end does not suffer from the many ailments that usually affect the digestive system. Fennel maintains our ideal blood pressure values ​​because it provides a high potassium content and at the same time little sodium. Fennel also protects against the appearance of some tumors because it has many flavonoids, phenols and alkaloids that contrast and prevent the multiplication of malignant cells.

A recipe with fennel

In conclusion, we suggest a recipe with fennel, a real elixir of life that helps you feel better without many problems. Try the pan-fried fennel which is a truly perfect side dish to accompany, for example, a meat or fish dish. To prepare the fennel in the pan you need these ingredients:

850 grams of fennel;

Extra virgin olive oil.

Sale.

Ground pink pepper.

Marjoram.

Timo.

Take the fennels and wash them carefully for a few minutes under running water, clean them and when they are clean, cut them with a knife, cutting the base of the core but also the stems. At this point divide the fennel by cutting into wedges. Take the pan and heat the extra virgin olive oil, add the fennel and let them cook for 5 minutes. Salted with Himalayan salt. Add pink pepper with marjoram and thyme. Continue to cook for another 5 minutes. Finally, turn off the heat and serve these hot pan-fried fennel to your guests.