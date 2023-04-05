Take a cub of dog or cat in conjunction with the birth of a son or daughter could be, as well as a cuddle for the whole family, also a investment in your future health. The suggestion comes from a Japanese study published in the prestigious scientific journal Plos Oneaccording to which an early exposure, even pre-birth, so when the mother is still pregnant, and then during childhood to pets reduces the possibility that the boy or girl develop afood allergy.

The most frequent allergies

What are the most frequent food allergies among children? In some high-income countries, more than one in ten children are diagnosed with food allergies, and the incidence of these disorders in children continues to rise. Previous research has suggested a potential link between exposure of pregnant and early childhood dogs or farm animals to reduced food allergies. Among foods allergenic more frequent there are the latte, the eggil grain, the soy, with growth also the pesce (cod, trout, sole) and some types of nuts (walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts). According to data, 80% of children do not develop allergies to more than two foods at the same time.

Children: Those who grow up with a pet have fewer food allergies

The work published on Plos One it is of type observational. That is, it is a study in which the participants, in this case children, are observed for a specific amount of time to see if there is a relationship between two or more factors present in their life. For example, the consumption of diet drinks and obesity, in this case the presence of pets and food allergies. Observational studies cannot prove that one fact causes another, only that they are related. The Japanese researchers considered a sample of over 66 thousand children (part of the Japan Environment and Children’s Study, a nationwide prospective birth cohort study) and observed them up to the age of three.

When the analyzes concluded, they found that 22% of the children had been exposed to pets during the fetal period. In particular, those exposed to dogs they had significantly less likely to experiment allergies to eggs, milk and nuts. And the results changed little whether the dog lived indoors or away. The little ones exposed to gattihowever, they had a lower risk of becoming allergic to eggs, wheat and soy. Finally, bad news for the hamsters. The children who had these pets at home (0.9% of the total group studied) had more likelihood of having a nut allergy. According to the authors, these findings may help guide future research into the mechanisms underlying childhood food allergies.

Children: is it possible to prevent allergies?

The study conducted in Japan suggests that buying a pet in view of the birth of a baby could reduce the risk of allergy. But in reality the experts remind us that we can do very little per really prevent food and non-food allergies. Even if they are linked to environmental factors, in fact, they are first and foremost diseases of genetic and hereditary origin. This is why their appearance depends little on what a mother eats during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. Excluding the most frequent allergens from a future mother’s diet does not prevent the appearance of allergies in her child, just as it does not cause them to offer the same foods to the newborn once weaning has begun.

However, the experts of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome suggest some measureswhich have more the characteristic of common sense than sure efficacy:

Breastfeed without dietary restrictions: it not only serves to feed the newborn correctly, but also provides help against infections in the first months of life, when the immune system is still weak.

without dietary restrictions: it not only serves to feed the newborn correctly, but also provides help against infections in the first months of life, when the immune system is still weak. Not smoking during pregnancy, while breastfeeding or in contact with the baby: it has been shown that smoking can even trigger allergies.

during pregnancy, while breastfeeding or in contact with the baby: it has been shown that smoking can even trigger allergies. Ventilate the child’s room every day: this reduces humidity. And damp domestic rooms create a favorable environment for allergens present in the house.

