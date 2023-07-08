Home » Those who legalize cannabis must strengthen prevention – Health
Health

Those who legalize cannabis must strengthen prevention – Health

by admin
Those who legalize cannabis must strengthen prevention – Health

In the outrage at the traffic light government’s backward-looking savings plans for parental allowance and basic child security, the disastrous development in health has been overlooked. In the budget of Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), the health budget is to be reduced by more than a third – from 24.5 billion euros this year to just 16.2 billion in the coming year. No other department has to save so much.

Sure, the pandemic is over, you no longer need extra money for vaccines and corona measures. But the budget has also been severely cut in areas where the opposite would have to be done, namely investing intensively: above all in prevention.

The fact that this is curtailed at all is bitter because a modern health system would have to do much more to prevent diseases from developing in the first place. In the light of the government’s plans to legalize cannabis, cutting prevention funds is even grossly negligent.

Drug counseling centers need to be expanded and addiction support needs to be strengthened

The math is simple: when access to a drug is made easier, there are more users. When there are more consumers, the risk of risky consumption and health damage increases. About ten percent of regular cannabis users develop a mental disorder as a result of their use. This is particularly tragic as it hits young people the hardest. Because brain development is not complete by the age of 25, young stoners are at significant risk.

This development could – and should – be counteracted with clever preventive measures. This includes campaigns, the expansion of drug advice centers and the strengthening of addiction help. Without a well-established addiction and drug prevention system, the legalization of cannabis will end in disaster. For the people affected anyway. But also for the health and social budget, from which the resulting suffering has to be treated. That can already be calculated today and can also be converted into euros – the number will end up in bold red. It should therefore also be obvious to a finance minister. Prevention pays off. Socially, health – and financially.

You may also like

Skin leeks: here’s what they are and when...

Why Can’t I Lose Weight? Common Ailments that...

Legal Medicine Statement Regarding Alleged Necropsy Photos of...

Lanzoni Srl / Ministry of Health

Julian Zietlow: How the fitness influencer crashed

Defeat Heartburn: Effective Remedies and Tips for a...

they all come out by now

A biobank with 5 million samples for research...

Get Fit and Glow with the Fluo Run:...

EU commission approves new drug for cardiomyopathy –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy