Those who retire later die earlier

Germany is getting older. The intergenerational contract that secures pensions is shaky. According to forecasts by Deutsche Rentenversicherung, in 2045 there will be 1.54 contributors for every pensioner. For comparison: in 1981 there were still 2.9 contributors per pensioner. The first employers are calling for the retirement age to be raised. But that could pose health risks, a German-Spanish team of scientists is now warning.
The researchers from the Universities of Mannheim and Barcelona examined the Impact of increasing the retirement age on mortality . To do this, they used social security data from Spain. There was a pension reform that raised the entry age from 60 to 65 years. Anyone who had paid into the pension system before January 1, 1967 could retire voluntarily at age 60; everyone else had to wait until age 65.
Retiring a year later increased the risk of death significantly
The researchers found that even a one-year delay in retiring reduces the risk of death
- among the 60 to 69 year olds 43 percent and
- among the 60 to 64 year olds 67 percent
increased. The 60 to 64-year-olds only started paying contributions after 1967 and were therefore no longer able to freely choose when to retire.
Working conditions played a decisive role in the last few years before retirement. Such was the increase in the risk of death, according to the researchers
- particularly high among employees who high physical or mental stress were exposed and
- high in individuals working for their profession receive less recognition or have the feeling that they are doing less .
Gradual and flexible transition to retirement as a possible way out
The scientists warn that a flat, later retirement age exacerbates social and economic inequalities in life expectancy. A potential way out is the gradual transition to retirement. The death rate was significantly lower for employees who had this option.
“Our findings suggest that options for a gradual and flexible transition into retirement while raising the statutory retirement age are crucial,” the research group sums up accordingly. She also recommends linking a further increase in the retirement age with better health care.