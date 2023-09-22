those who start before the age of 15 have a greater risk of having sick children – breaking latest news

by Vera Martinella

A study highlights the danger for very young smokers of damaging the genetic heritage of their future children, increasing the probability that they will suffer from asthma, obesity and shortness of breath

Children who start smoking in early adolescence risk damaging the genetic heritage of their future children, increasing the chances of them suffering from asthma, developing poor respiratory function or being obese. the conclusion reached by one of the first studies aimed at investigating the long-term impact of youth smoking on biological reproductive mechanisms. There research, published in the scientific journal Clinical Epigenetics and coordinated by scholars from the Universities of Southampton (in Great Britain) and Bergen (Norway), analyzed the epigenetic profile of 875 people aged between 7 and 50, evaluating the smoking habits of their fathers.

Over 25 diseases caused by smoking

Smoking is among the scientifically proven causes of 25 different diseases, but the list is long and always growing. Not only many types of cancer (one in three cancers linked to tobacco), cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, serious bone and muscle problems, skin damage, but also erectile dysfunction and impotence in males.

What emerges from the new study is that the choices made by children long before their desire for fatherhood could influence the health of future generations, particularly by males in puberty, but also by mothers before and during pregnancy.

The new study

Considering the data from three large international analyzes (ON THE RHINERHINE e ECRHS) we have identified several epigenetic mutations (heritable modifications that do not alter the DNA sequence, but the expression of genes) in the children of smoking fathers – explains Professor Cecilie Svanes of the University of Bergen, head of the RHINESSA study -. Mutations which are associated with asthma, obesity and dyspnea and which were found to be much more frequent in the offspring of those who started smoking in adolescence, before the age of 15. Early puberty appears to be a “critical window” for physiological changes in males: the period in which stem cells are formed that will then produce sperm for the rest of their lives.

The critical substance, according to the researchers, could be nicotine: A very worrying fact because today’s kids are exposed to high levels of nicotine even through vaping – underlines John Holloway of the University of Southampton -. The results of our research concern fathers who smoked as teenagers in the sixties and seventies, therefore consumers of traditional cigarettes. We cannot be certain that the consequences of modern devices (electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco devices) will be the same, but it is good to be foresighted and engage in prevention and de-addiction campaigns in every way, without waiting to see which diseases will occur between two or three generations.

Italian teenager alert

Estimates from the latest National Report on Smoking (May 2023) by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit indicate that 20.5% of the Italian population over 15 years of age smokes (10.5 million people, 25.1% of men and 16.3% of women) and which increases the average number of cigarettes smoked: 12 per day, a quarter of smokers exceed 20. Over 81% consume packaged cigarettes, over 11% handmade cigarettes, 14% heated tobacco and 5% e-cig. The experts’ alarm sounds especially loud for adolescents: more than a third of students aged between 14 and 17 who take nicotine use one of the products available on the market, and a significant share uses them all. They smoke even if they are not of the legal age to be able to buy cigarettes, without great difficulty in getting what they want, mixing a bit of everything: classic cigarettes, loose rolling tobacco, e-cigs or heated tobacco products. Many people, especially younger people, believe that vaping is a safe choice for their health, but any type of smoking causes harm. In teenagers who vape, scientific research has also highlighted an increase in respiratory disorders, such as bronchitis, asthma, breathlessness and more frequent inflammation. Not even heated tobacco is free from dangers and damage to health.

