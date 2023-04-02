Of Elena Meli

Several studies prove that what we choose to wear not only tells who we are but also influences our view of the world and even cognitive performance

The clothes we choose to wear tell who we are, but they also influence our vision of the world and even our performance cognitive: he explained it recently Adam Galinsky, a social psychologist at the Columbia Business School in New York, through a series of experiments that demonstrated how it is enough to put on a doctor's coat to improve the ability to pay attention to detail, a skill recognized to doctors, and make fewer mistakes in different types of mental tests. If the volunteers were given the same white coat to wear, telling them that it belonged to a painter, thus changing its symbolic meaning, the performance did not improve. According to Galinsky a consequence of embodied cognition, or incorporated cognition, the idea that the experience of the world we do with the body affects the responses of the mind: Washing your hands for example is associated with the feeling of having greater moral purity and capacity for ethical judgment; It has also been proven that we tend to consider others more cordial and "warm" if we speak to them while holding a hot drink, we perceive them more distant if instead we sip a cold drink; again, we feel more authoritative if we have a heavy folder of notes with us. Something similar happens with clothes: they "invade" the body and brain, modifying the psychological state of the wearer.

mental processes The psychologist called her clothed cognition: the outfit, according to his experiments, alters mental processes to the point of modifying the approach and interaction with the world. Not only do we change our perception of ourselves, but also how the brain works, notes Galinsky. Data confirmed by an Australian research according to which work from home in pajamasas happened to many in the pandemic, it reduces performance and also worsens mental well-being. The psychologist also points out that thedress really makes the monkbecause it greatly influences how we will be seen by others: Many studies have demonstrated the effects of clothes on the perception and choices of others: a woman with masculine clothes at a job interview is more likely to be hired, a teacher wearing formal clothes is considered smarter than a colleague in casual clothes.

Instant judgement A little indecision in front of the wardrobe in the morning therefore seems legitimate, also because the brain of others takes a moment to catalog us according to clothing: according to a research by Princeton University, it takes from 130 milliseconds to one second to he idea of ​​who we have in front of us when we look at his clothes, but above all whoever dresses better is always considered more prepared and capable than whoever looks more humble, even if it is the same person dressed in different ways and even if one explicitly asks do not consider the dress in making the judgment. In short, clothes are not only used to cover us but they are increasingly a means to distinguish usaffirm the personalizedcommunicate something to others. Without losing sight that they must first of all make us feel good about ourselves because as he points out Carolyn Mair, which established the Fashion Psychology Department at the University of the Arts in London, it is stressful not to be comfortable in clothes and this leads to having fewer cognitive resources to devote to what we are doing: if we have an important meeting, it is better to choose an outfit that we love, in which we feel good. It is no coincidence that many successful people have a sort of work uniform that is always the same, from Steve Jobs’ turtleneck and jeans to the identical jacket and trousers in the wardrobes of many career women and men: it serves to avoid having to waste mental resources in choosing and also to feel less judged for what you wear. See also Digital public health service dialogue with Jens Spahn