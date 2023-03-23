Finance by Chiara Di Cristofaro and Flavia Carletti The markets are dealing with the – expected – decision of the Fed to raise rates again by 25 basis points and with the statements of Jerome Powell. Today will be the turn of the Bank of England

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Europe is moving in negative territory in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve which, as expected, raised rates by 25 basis points, bringing them to the highest level since 2007. On the central banking front, today will be the Bank of England’s turn , which is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 4.25%, and the Swiss National Bank, which is expected to aim for a 50 basis point hike to 1.5%. Even the Norwegian central bank is expected to intervene again on rates today, with a 25 basis point increase to 3%.

In yesterday’s session, Wall Street closed in the red after an initial positive reaction to the Fed’s move, affected by the indications given by chairman Jerome Powell that there will still be a hike in 2023 and that rates will not fall again by the end of this year. The words of Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, who denied the hypothesis of extending the federal guarantee of all bank deposits, without limits, also weighed. On the macro front, today new round of data from the United States, with particular attention to the weekly jobless claims.

On the foreign exchange market, the single currency strengthened further against the dollar, rising above 1.09 from 1.0791 dollars at yesterday’s close. The price of oil is slightly down.

Tokyo closes down 0.2%, Fed rate hike weighs

Closing down for the Tokyo Stock Exchange dragged into negative territory by the weakness of the banking and financial sector, which blamed the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates again. At the end of the session, the Nikkei index recorded a drop of 0.2% settling at 27,419.61 points. The performance of the broader Topix index was also weak, marking a drop of 0.29% at the end of the session to 1,957.32 points.

