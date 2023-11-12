thousands against Sanchez and the PSOE-breaking latest news

MADRID – November 10th, 8pm. It’s the ninth consecutive night. For the ninth time, Spanish men and women return to Calle Ferraz, in front of the PSOE headquarters, to protest against Pedro Sánchez and the amnesty for the Catalanists.

“National unity. National unity», they shout in chorus. A boy holds up a sign: «The PSOE kneels. Spain rises.” Whistling alternates with singing.

There are thousands of them: men, women, children, entire families. The protest crosses generations and political parties. There is the president of the Denaes foundation, an offshoot of Vox, Iván Vélaz. He says: «We need a general strike that will paralyze Spain. I will protest every day. We must fight against these tyrants.” Even the socialists raise their voices in Calle Ferraz. Jesús, 73 years old, comments: «I was a member of a left-wing party, but that’s enough. I only have negative names for Sánchez. We need Meloni in Spain.”

Carmen’s words boom from a mini speaker. She screams: «Puigdemont in prison. Puigdemont in prison.” And then she repeats the voices in the background: «Uni-sci-ti police. Uni-sci-ti police”. She speaks proudly of the young people in the front rows, glued in front of the barriers for hours. She explains: «Everything is peaceful here, there is no violence. It is a movement of 20-25 year old boys and girls in which we older ones join (she is 69 years old ed.). It’s exciting.” She then points with her finger to a sign on the corner. «Sánchez there are also socialists here but not the thieving ones». These are the socialists who are tired of Pedro Sánchez,” she underlines.

Nearby, Teresa, 77 years old, proudly shows us the whistle around her neck and the flag on her shoulders. Since the first day of the protests, not a single demonstration has been missed: «I take to the streets every day, this evening my husband also accompanied me, he usually stays at home. I am a woman who defends the rule of law and what is happening is not right at all.”

Inés, 63, nods as she explains what motivates her to return to Ferraz every day: «We have a sold-out president, he wants to divide Spain like the Balkans. And at 16 I was one of those who took to the streets to get the Constitution approved, I was a socialist then. Now? I’m leaving the PSOE and voting PP.” Inés has to raise her voice to make herself understood. The songs, punctuated by the flags waving in the air, do not stop: “Spain is not 51 (like the number of provinces ed.)”. «Spain belongs to everyone». “Spain is defending itself, not selling itself.”

«Forty-eight hours before the elections Sánchez said he was not giving independence and then he did the opposite. It’s electoral fraud,” says María José, 40, before repeating, as if almost reading the same thing, the phrase marked on a banner: “Sánchez traitor.”

A small group of young people appears a few meters away from her. Maria, 23 years old, declares: «I don’t go to demonstrations, but this time it’s necessary. The amnesty is unconstitutional.” “Enough is enough, we’ve reached the limit,” admits Carlos, 21 years old. A flag without the royal symbol flutters above his head because, he explains, the monarchy does not represent him.

At the crossroads of the road, a couple embraces each other inside the Spanish flag. He remains in a bubble of silence within the mass. Disgust remains in the expressions of many. In the crossed arms of many, the sign of bitterness. Esther, 48, doesn’t expand her hair throughout the interview. She says: «The other daughter is missing this evening because she is working but I am here with the whole family. She is 11 years old and she must know what is happening because it is not normal: making deals with certain parties to stay in Moncloa is not normal.” Martina, her youngest daughter, smiles. She too, like her mother, has her hands crossed: “I like politics and all this doesn’t seem right to me.” Her father looks at her with a certain pride. Then Esther adds: «My parents took to the streets to protest against fascism and there were no social media back then. Today we are invited to demonstrations also thanks to the Internet, there is virtual word of mouth, so it is no longer enough to stay at home and see others raise their voices. We need to go to the streets because it affects us all. And we will be there tomorrow too.”

On November 12th at 12pm the Partido Popular organized demonstrations in all the provincial capitals of Spain. There, said PP president Alberto Núñez Feijóo, they remember that “we are a democracy and a rule of law.” In Madrid the crowd gathers against the amnesty in Puerta del Sol. In Barcelona, ​​the general secretary of Vox Ignacio Garriga summons everyone at 12 in San Jaime square. Only a few days ago, Vox leader Santiago Abascal specified that the agreement between PSOE and Junts opens a new phase in the country: «A dark period in the history of Spain begins. A coup against the nation has been launched. We are starting a civil resistance that will be long and with only one ending: either the dictator in the dock or us who oppose the coup in prison.”

When the first firecracker explodes in Calle Ferraz, several demonstrators abandon the protest. After 10pm a small group throws plastic and glass bottles, smoke bombs and rocket launchers at the police. Meanwhile, many arrived at the Congress with tents to spend the night in front of the Spanish Parliament. The tension increases as the hours pass. Late in the evening, officers arrested at least nine people. A restaurateur leaves optimism aside: “Tomorrow could be worse than the past few days.”

