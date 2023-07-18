Thousands of Italians Suffer from Heart Disease Without Access to Necessary Procedures

Italian Heart Disease Patients Suffering Due to Lack of Access to Procedures

According to a recent report presented at the “Gise Think Heart” congress, 155,000 Italians suffering from heart disease are unable to access the necessary procedures to correct their heart defect in a reasonable time. This dire situation has resulted in the deaths of some patients, particularly elderly individuals, who were unable to receive the life-saving surgery.

The report, which monitored the activity of 273 Italian hemodynamic and interventional cardiology laboratories, was carried out by the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (Gise) and presented to the Ministry of Health. While the situation has shown some improvement compared to the past, timely access to interventions remains problematic, according to Giovanni Esposito, the president of Gise.

Interventional cardiology operations, which are performed percutaneously with the use of thin catheters inserted through a small hole in the groin, elbow, or wrist, have become more common in recent years. However, the number of patients treated in Italy is inadequate compared to the growing needs.

The report highlights the specific lack of access to certain procedures. In 2022, there were 11,476 percutaneous aortic valve prosthetic implant (AVR) procedures performed, representing an increase of approximately 14% from the previous year. However, it is estimated that nearly 6 out of 10 candidates for this intervention were excluded. The situation is even worse for percutaneous mitral valve repair operations, with only 1,451 procedures performed and 8 out of 10 patients still without access to the procedure.

LA closure, a procedure intended to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, was only performed in 1,878 patients, leaving approximately 98% of eligible Italians without access to this potentially life-saving intervention. Similarly, only a third of patients in need of the patent foramen ovale closure procedure were able to undergo it, with just under 4,000 operations performed out of the total patient population.

The only exception to this lack of access was observed in angioplasty, with 149,993 procedures performed in 2022. However, this number represents a slight decrease compared to previous years.

According to Esposito, the average waiting times for these interventions range from a year to a year and a half, which is often too long for patients in critical conditions. This has led to tragic outcomes, with some individuals succumbing to their condition while waiting for their turn.

The report also revealed significant regional disparities in access to these procedures, with important differences that do not follow the traditional North-South gradient. For example, almost a quarter of national interventions (2,646 out of 11,476) are carried out in Lombardy, followed by Veneto with just over 1,100 interventions. Campania, Emilia Romagna, Sicily, and Piedmont performed more than 900 operations each. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, however, there were only 181 procedures carried out. Esposito emphasizes that this indicates the problem is multifaceted, encompassing organizational issues, as well as the availability of human resources.

The Gise report underscores the urgent need for improved access to life-saving procedures for Italian heart disease patients. Efforts must be made to reduce waiting times, address regional disparities, and allocate sufficient resources to tackle this growing healthcare issue. Lives are at stake, and it is crucial to ensure that the necessary medical interventions are accessible to all those in need.

