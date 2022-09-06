From the definition of the Def to the calculation of the horizontal flight of the magpie, from the Constitutio de feudis to electronegativity.

ALL THE QUESTIONS

These are some of the 60 multiple choice questions that the thousands (65 thousand had enrolled) of aspiring doctors had to answer today in the tests for access to Medicine and Surgery and Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics. A selection that will allow only 15,876 students – about one in four – to continue the dream of wearing a white coat.

For this reason, protests were organized in front of universities throughout Italy, which saw the pinnacle in the sit-in of the Union of University students at Sapienza in Rome. “The university – say the organizers – must be public, open and accessible to all. Exceeding the limited number is necessary and possible only starting from an investment plan aimed at increasing the teaching staff, classrooms and laboratories, guaranteeing quality teaching “. With ‘good luck’ from the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, the entrance tests to Medicine were held today, the last before the reform next year, when the so-called Tolc mode, i.e. online assessment test, comes into force. Candidates were tested by 60 multiple choice questions in 100 minutes. This year the number of questions for each subject has been reshaped. The new breakdown included 15% of the test for logical reasoning, numerical reasoning and humanities quizzes. The remaining percentage of the test is attributed to disciplinary subjects (biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics). Among the tests on the reasoning, a more current question than ever on the increase in the cost of electricity in 2022 has also emerged. Darwin’s theory of natural selection, progesterone and Agu nucleotides.

Among the items of general culture, the invitation to indicate the meaning of Def and the question of what was the purpose of the Constitutio de feudis, or Edictum debeneis, the edict issued in 1037 by the emperor Conrad II the Salic. “I have been studying for three years to pass this test”, the words of a student just before entering the classroom. Tension was the common denominator among all the candidates in every corner of the country. “Sleeping? It was difficult, I had to take melatonin”, reveals a boy while outside the university is staged yet another flash-mob against the closed number. Protests that characterized the university morning all over Italy, from Palermo to Turin. In the Sicilian capital, a banner has popped up reading “The pandemic has taught nothing. Stop the entrance tests”, while at the Lingotto the militants of the Communist Youth Front attacked politicians, accused of having contributed to the “systematic dismantling” of the National Health System. The director of the infectious disease clinic of San Martino in Genoa, Matteo Bassetti, and the undersecretary of health, Andrea Costa, also lined up against the tests. On 14 September the Ministry of University and Research will publish the anonymous score according to the label code in the reserved area on Universitaly, on 23 September each candidate will be able to view their assignment, while the nominative ranking of merit will be known on 29 September. Only then will the aspiring “white coats” know if they have made it to the beginning of their dream.

