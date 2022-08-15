The ancestor of survival horror! ? I am interested!

Last Friday (12th), the game company THQ Nordic from Vienna, Austria held an online game conference. This time, a number of new works were announced, and the most anticipated game was “Alone in the Dark”. ), and the rest include Gothic, the real-time strategy game, Tempest Rising, and the sandbox simulation game Space for Sale.

The most anticipated remake of “Haunted Mansion” is produced by Pieces Interactive, which is a reboot of the series with the same name. The survival horror works “Evil Spirit Castle” and “Silent Hill” opened the way. The follow-up “Haunted House and Shadow” series has also launched two and three series, and only now has the news of the latest work.

The main characters this time are Emily Horwood and private detective Edward Carnby. Because of the disappearance of their family members, the two will go together to the dark swamp manor, which is full of all kinds of strange residents, mental patients and monsters. The perspectives of the two characters unravel the hidden truth step by step.

In this preview clip, you can find all kinds of classic elements, including thrilling pictures, suspenseful soundtracks, disgusting monsters, and all kinds of puzzles, but usually the most terrible thing in survival horror is not the enemy, the monster, the most terrifying. The fear is the lack of firepower…!

The game will also be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, but the actual launch date has not yet been announced, so please stay tuned!

Game Name: Alone in the Dark

First release date: Undecided

Listed platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Game Type: Survival Horror

Game official website