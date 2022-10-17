Home Health Three Africans affected by scabies
Three Africans affected by scabies

Three Africans affected by scabies

CREMONA – Concern about some cases of scabies registered in a hotel on the outskirts of the city, where about twenty African asylum seekers are hosted as part of a reception project. The rooms, in fact, are currently reserved for them. For one of the young foreigners, in recent days, it was also necessary to be admitted to the emergency room for checks.

However, the manager of the accommodation facility makes it known that the situation (discovered about a week ago) is currently under control and – ensures – being resolved.. Reassurances that also come from Ats Val Padana.
According to what it has been possible to learn, there would be only three infected with scabies, all in good condition. And, apart from the precautionary accesses to the emergency room linked to the severe itching complained of by the patients, no one is hospitalized. The investigations were carried out by Ats in collaboration with Asst.

It must be said that periodically the scabies mite manages to break through the sanitation barricades, even in rsa and care facilities where the measures are even higher. It happened, for example, last summer in an institution for the elderly in our province but fortunately, thanks to the creams and lotions that are available today, it is possible to stem the problem within a few days. In fact, scabies is a skin disease caused by a small parasite that causes intense itching. Due to the high contagiousness, there is a risk that it spreads quickly in a group of people sharing the same spaces.

See also  Green light from the AIFA at the fourth dose for the immunosuppressed - Healthcare

The timely intervention, just as happened in these days in the hotel in Cremona, allows to stem the spread. In the last decade, an increase in cases has been found throughout Italy, probably due to the increasing spread of travel to countries where the disease is more widespread. The factors that favor its contagiousness are in fact poor hygiene and community life, but the attention following the discovery of the first cases – as demonstrated by the Cremona episode in the resolutive phase – allows to limit and solve the problem without worrying consequences. .

