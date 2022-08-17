The Municipality of Parma has been awarded a loan of 3 and a half million euros for the construction of a new structure called: “Palestra sport inclusive”.

The funding is linked to the PNRR – National Recovery and Resilience Plan – for Sport. The new structure will be built in the area between the Moletolo swimming pool and via San Leonardo. The times for its execution are determined by the announcement of the PNRR and provide that the works will be awarded by 31 March 2023, to be completed by 31 March 2026.

It is a project that arises from the requests expressed by the associative world of the territory, linked to disability. It will in fact be an entirely accessible building designed to respond to all types of disabilities: physical, intellectual and sensorial. An inclusive building, therefore, both in terms of play spaces and those dedicated to the public.

Inside, there will be several structures in which to host a wide range of sports disciplines.

The new planning arises from the sharing of intentions between the Department of Sport, led by Marco Bosi, and the Department of Public Works, led by Francesco De Vanna.

“The city has chosen to focus on a single project that can best express the values ​​of sport, with a vision of the future that sees it as central to the development of people – remarked the Councilor for Sport, Marco Bosi”.

Satisfaction was expressed by the Councilor for Public Works, Francesco De Vanna, who underlined “the commitment of the Administration in favor of inclusion through the creation of structures that are at the service of all”.