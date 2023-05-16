Three brands of salami withdrawn from the market: they cause salmonella and listeria

Il Ministry of Health issued an official note by food alert to communicate the immediate withdrawal from the market of three batches of salami due to contamination risk Salmonella e Listeria.

Salami, three brands withdrawn from the market due to risk of salmonella and listeria

The first recall, issued today, concerns the homemade sweet salami Mariga (Vicenza), whose producer found possible traces of Listeria within a lot. The other two recalls were issued, however, on Monday and concern the sweet salami stick and the salami loaf of the Colombo salami factory in Lecco. In both cases the contamination is of Salmonella. Il Ministry of Health remind all those who have already bought these products of avoid consuming them and, if possible, take them back with the receipt to the shop where they were purchased.

What is Listeria

The Listeria Monocytogenes it is a bacterium present in soil, vegetation and water that can contaminate foods such as milk, soft cheeses, vegetables, undercooked meats. In case the bacterium is ingested by humans, this causes the Listeriosis i.e. afood poisoning which occurs a few hours after ingestion of contaminated food. In most cases, Listeriosis manifests itself with dysentery but, in the most serious situations, it can cause encephalitis, meningitis or even acute forms of SEPS. Particular attention should be paid to women in the state of pregnancy.