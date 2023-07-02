Home » three days earlier he had complained of neck pain
three days earlier he had complained of neck pain

three days earlier he had complained of neck pain

Joe Lindner, famous bodybuilder on social media with the name of Joesthetics, died at the age of 30. Considered by his 8.5 million followers a sort of fitness guru, the German influencer was struck down by a aneurysm. Just three days before his death, Joesthetics had complained of unusual neck pain. To tell it is his girlfriend, Nichain a heartbreaking post on Instagram in which he traces the last moments of the bodybuilder’s life.

Bodybuilder died of an aneurysm

«I was there with him in the room – says the girl, also a bodybuilder and active on social media -, he put the necklace he had made for me around my neck. We were lying down cuddling, waiting for the time to hit the gym. He was in my arms, it all happened too fast ». Nicha then adds: «Three days ago he said his neck hurt, but we didn’t think much of it until it was too late».

The couple had recently spent a holiday between Thailand, the girl’s country of origin, and Dubai.

A few weeks before his death, Joesthetics – also very active on YouTube – said he feared that intensive training could damage his health: in fact, he was suffering from a rare muscle disease and was afraid of being hit by a heart attack. On social networks there are thousands of messages from fans heartbroken by the death of the bodybuilder.

