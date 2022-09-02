In the province of Tucuman, in Argentinathe alarm sounds loud for one pneumonia of unknown origin who killed three people in the private Luz Médica clinic. The virus, which has taken hold in the structure in a mysterious way, has infected nine people, including eight members of medical staff. An investigation has been opened to clarify the origin of pneumonia.

Mysterious pneumonia, what is known

Provincial Minister of Health Luis Medina Ruiz updated everyone on the state of the health survey which, at the moment, is based on the common symptoms of infected patients and deceased. In fact, everyone is suffering from bilateral pneumonia which, right from the start, made us think of Covid-19.

More in-depth studies have however excluding the coronavirusas well as other viruses such as influenza, influenza type A and B, or hantaviruses (transmitted by rodents) for a total of 25 different viruses or bacteria. The samples were sent to the Argentine Reference Laboratory, the Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires and other investigations are underway to try to trace the pathogen that caused the infection.

Virus Argentina, investigations into symptoms

Although the symptoms are compatible with Covid-19 and the flu, with shortness of breath, muscle aches and fever, these diseases have been ruled out through a series of tests. The Minister of Health of Tucuman estimated that the origin of the pathology could be a infectious agent that could also derive from the waters of the country.

So here is that among the suspects there is also the Legionella bacterium, but the results of the analyzes are not yet available. The results of the laboratory will be available by the weekend, with Deputy Minister Ferre Contreras explaining: “The infectious disease community suggests that we need to think about Legionella. It is a difficult bacterium to grow and difficult to identify. It is the study that we are waiting to see if we are facing that picture or not ”.