In the province of Tucuman, in Argentinathe alarm sounds loud for one pneumonia of unknown origin who killed three people in the private Luz Médica clinic. The virus, which has taken hold in the structure in a mysterious way, has infected nine people, including eight members of medical staff. An investigation has been opened to clarify the origin of pneumonia.

Mysterious virus in Argentina, the victims

The virus, according to what emerges from Argentina, began its journey in mid-August. The first cases, in fact, were reported between 18 and 22 August, then three new cases were announced on Thursday 1 September with patients who presented the first symptoms between 20 and 23 August.

The prime two registered victims were health workers of the private clinic, a 45-year-old nurse and a 68-year-old doctor. The third victim, on the other hand, was a 70-year-old patient admitted to undergo gallbladder surgery. According to Minister Luis Medina Ruiz, the 70-year-old may have been the “patient zero“.

Of the other infected, at the moment, two are in serious condition, while for the others it was not necessary to undergo assisted ventilation.

