Three doctors of the children’s hospital Baby Jesus of Rome have been remanded to trial following the failure to diagnose a cancer in an 11-year-old boy. Lethal, for the young boy, a Respiratory crisis that struck him while he was in the car with his mother. The child, after alerting the emergency services, died before reaching the hospital.

Respiratory crisis and death

The young boy passed away at the age of 11 years old on April 11, 2019. At the time of the tragic event, the child was in the car with his mother as he was on his way to St. Camillus for a checkup visit. However, suddenly, at the height of Eur, the 11-year-old is hit by a respiratory crisis that leaves him no way out.

The boy dies instantly, despite the help immediately alerted by other motorists and the rapid arrival of the ambulance on the Colombo. The 11-year-old, the night before his death, had accused of respiratory problems which had prompted the family to investigate further with instrumental tests.

Missed diagnoses in the emergency room

Visited the emergency room of the children’s hospital Baby Jesus on March 21, 29 and April 3the doctors in question had prescribed medicines without, however, investigating, at least initially, the clinical situation.

The boy, who died at the tender age of 11, he was actually suffering from lymphoblastic lymphomacancer never diagnosed before and which led to his death. For these reasons, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome disputes the doctors who had taken care of him not having ordered the necessary decisive tests to trace the tumour.

Doctors on trial

The young boy did three visits to the emergency room but in none of these came diagnosed with cancer of which he was affected, a linfoma linfoblastico. For this reason, the three doctors who according to the prosecution should have admitted him to subject him to further tests such as chest x-ray and biopsywere remanded for trial.

As written and reported by Repubblica, the three doctors for the prosecution “they would not have caught the indicative signs of a worrying situation regarding the child’s health conditions“.

