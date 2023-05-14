Three exercises more effective than sit-ups: For a toned stomach

The right abdominal exercises are the basis for strengthening your core. However, simple sit-ups are nowhere near enough to make you proud with a flat and toned stomach for the summer. The best abdominal exercises are the ones that engage most of the abdominal area at once and get the abs working as a unit. We offer you three exercises that are much more effective than sit-ups and that you can also do at home.

Three exercises more effective than sit-ups: How to get a flat stomach quickly

The abdominal muscles play an extremely important role in almost every exercise or movement of our body. These three exercises are guaranteed to tone your abs. But not only that. They also help to effectively combat back and lower back pain, develop your endurance and become more flexible. Just don’t forget one thing: quality over quantity. Even if you do thousands of sit-ups in a day, it’s a waste of time. Because abdominal muscle training does not require speed and strength, but a slow pace and well-controlled movements.

Flutter Kicks: One of the best abdominal exercises

You’re probably familiar with basic ab exercises like sit-ups and crunches, but if you want results, consider the flutter kick. This exercise is suitable for both beginners and advanced users. It requires no equipment and simultaneously works the rectus abdominis, transverse abs, obliques, lower back, hip flexors and quads.

Lie on the floor with your arms at your sides or under your butt.

Lift your feet off the floor as much as possible by keeping your legs straight. A slight flexion in the knee joints is allowed.

Begin to alternately move your legs up and down by switching left and right legs. As you lift one leg, the other comes down.

Aim for 3-4 sets of 20 reps depending on your ability.

If you find the exercise too easy, you can add resistance by wearing ankle weights. Your goal should be to perform 20-40 kicks with each leg.

Bicycle crunches for flat stomach

This exercise puts a lot of strain on the lateral abdominal muscles. It is suitable for both beginners and advanced users. When performing the exercise, do not press on the back of the head with your palms, as this would set the stage for injury.

Lie down so your back is on the floor. Put both your hands on the back of your head.

Lift your torso off the floor so that you are perpendicular to the floor.

In one fluid motion, begin to pull one leg back and bring the other as close to the abdomen as possible, touching it with the opposite elbow.

Slowly return to the starting position and switch legs.

Start at 3-4 sets of 10 reps per leg and aim for 30 reps.

Make it harder:

Perform the exercise slowly and in a controlled manner, making sure you feel the strain in the abdominal area at all times.

Perform the exercise in a compound set after another abdominal exercise.

Three exercises more effective than sit-ups: Jackknife

An important part of core strength is balance. This exercise is suitable for advanced users because it uses the entire abdominal musculature. The stress is created by lifting your limbs and torso into the air while balancing on a small area of ​​your waist. Try to get your legs in a straight position so your body forms a V shape.

The right execution:

Please lay down. Your back should be on the floor.

Stretch your body by stretching your arms overhead and relaxing them on the floor. Keep your feet together and stretch them out.

Keeping your legs straight, raise them up while simultaneously raising your arms and torso toward your toes.

When you reach the highest point, hold for a second if possible.

Slowly return to the starting position.

Depending on your personal ability, you should do 3-4 sets of 10-15 repetitions.

Make it harder:

Raise your arms and torso toward your toes at the same time.

Hold the highest position for a second or two.

Relax 2 to 3 times slower than lifting.

