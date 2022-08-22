Home Health Three family doctors and a pediatrician cease their activity in Aretino
Three family doctors and a pediatrician cease their activity in Aretino

Three family doctors and a pediatrician cease their activity in Aretino

General practitioners: new terminations in August in the province of Arezzo are communicated by the ASL Toscana Sud Est. “Between the end of August and the first days of September 2022 there will be three general practitioners and a pediatrician of free choice who they will cease their activity in the province of Arezzo “, explains a note from the health care company.

General practitioners

Wednesday 31st August

  • Dr. Giancarlo Matini, who works in the Casentino area (Municipalities of Pratovecchio / Stia, Bibbiena, Poppi, Talla, Ortignano Raggiolo, Chitignano, Chiusi della Verna, Castelfocognano, Montemignaio, Castel San Niccolò). The patients will be assigned ex officio to Dr. Sara Attanasio.
  • Dr. Simone Pieralli, who works in the Casentino area (Municipalities of Pratovecchio / Stia, Bibbiena, Poppi, Talla, Ortignano Raggiolo, Chitignano, Chiusi della Verna, Castelfocognano, Montemignaio, Castel San Niccolò). The patients will be assigned ex officio to Dr. Rita Segantini.

Friday 2 September

  • Dr. Giuseppe Bacci, who works in the Casentino area (Municipalities of Pratovecchio / Stia, Bibbiena, Poppi, Talla, Ortignano Raggiolo, Chitignano, Chiusi della Verna, Castelfocognano, Montemignaio, Castel San Niccolò). The clients will have to make a new choice.

Free choice pediatrician

Wednesday 31st August

  • Dr. Raffella Zannolli, who works in the Valtiberina area (municipalities of Sansepolcro, Anghiari, Caprese Michelangelo, Sestino, Badia Tedalda, Monterchi, Pieve Santo Stefano). The clients will have to make a new choice.

To make a new choice, you can consult the list of doctors and clinic hours at https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/cosa-fare-per/s Scelere-il-medico-o-il-pediatra / family-doctors-and-pediatricians-clinic-timetables

These are the possibilities to make the choice of your doctor:
– Online choice, if you have a Spid code or Pin code of your health card: at the link https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/servizi-on-line (consult the “Guide to the online doctor choice service” )

– https://www.regione.toscana.it/-/toscana-salute

or:

– by filling out the online form on the page https://www.uslsudest.toscana.it/cosa-fare-per/s Scelere-il-medico-o-il-pediatra

– by phone: at 0564-483777, from Monday to Friday, 9-13.30, Tuesday and Thursday also 14-15.

