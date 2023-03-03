Home Health “Three-four cups a day reduce the risk of diabetes”
“Three-four cups a day reduce the risk of diabetes”

Diabetes, a disease in constant expansion, especially in developing countries (source WHO), is an invisible enemy that can be fought not only with prevention, information and adherence to ad hoc therapies. But also with coffee, the drink most loved by Italians.

Many studies confirm the association between the cup and the reduced risk of developing the disease, which already represents, according to the WHO, an alarming public health problem.

The Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC), reports numerous scientific evidence investigating the possible associations between coffee consumption and the reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes. “Drinking three to four cups of coffee a day is associated with an approximately 25% reduction in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

Regular coffee, with caffeine, would seem to protect women more than men from the possibility of developing diabetes; but also “deca would have beneficial effects against the risk of diabetes2”.

A Japanese study found that drinking coffee is protective against glucose intolerance. But why does coffee seem to play a positive role in diabetes? The mechanisms are not fully understood, but evidence would indicate that coffee contains many constituents – including polyphenols – which include chlorogenic acids (CGA).

Research suggests that these components may have an effect on glucose metabolism and may be associated with a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Numerous studies also show that, due to its antioxidant properties, long-term coffee intake it can reduce oxidative stress, associated – in addition to numerous adverse effects on cardiovascular, metabolic and renal functions – also with the onset of type 2 diabetes.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021 there are 536.6 million people with diabetes between the ages of 20 and 79 (9.2% of adults) and 1.2 million children and adolescents (0-19 years) with type 1 diabetes. It is assumed that the number of adults with diabetes will reach 642 million in 2030 and 783 million in 2045, with extremely high social and economic costs.

Diabetes is also fought at the table, with a healthy and balanced diet. And among the foods that can play a key role in stemming the spread of the disease is coffee. “Every day – comments Michele Monzini, president of the Consorzio Promozione Caffè – billions of people rely on coffee also because it is a precious ally for well-being which represents an excellence of Made in Italy”.

