I thank all the members of the Regional Council of Calabria for having unanimously approved my motion relating to the inclusion of “Vulvodynia”, “Pudendo Neuropathy” and “Fibromyalgia” in the regional list of chronic and disabling diseases recognized in the Levels Essential Assistance (LEA). Words from the city councilor Alecci

In recent months I had received numerous reports of inconvenience from Calabrian associations and patients affected by these pathologies and I wanted to bring this important problem to the attention of the Council. These are insidious diseases, difficult to diagnose, which can have strong repercussions not only from a physical and psychological point of view, but also from an economic point of view.

Vulvodynia and Pudendal Neuropathy affect women of all ages causing severe pain in the genital area and lower abdomen. Fibromyalgia presents widespread muscle pain and also affects many men. In the most serious forms, those who suffer from it have great difficulty in working, studying or carrying out normal daily activities. The best-equipped treatment centers are mainly found in the regions of Northern Italy and patients are often forced to seek treatment outside the region, with consequent delays in diagnosis and high costs for the necessary therapies.

With the approval of the motion, as mentioned, the Calabria Region will have to take steps to fill this gap by first of all committing to include these pathologies in its list of chronic and disabling diseases recognized in the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA) and support within the conference State-Regions and in the National Commission for LEA updating, this recognition also by the NHS. Furthermore, I asked that the Region take action to plan correct training for medical personnel from today onwards, identify public health facilities to specialize in the treatment of these pathologies, promote exchanges of best practices with specialized hospital facilities in other regions and prevention aimed at raising citizens’ awareness of the nature of these pathologies. According to recent studies, there are over 100,000 Calabrians affected by these pathologies. I hope that Calabria will now be able to take up this challenge and above all win it.