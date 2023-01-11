Home Health Three new diseases recognized in the Lea by the Regional Council: Alecci’s satisfaction
Health

Three new diseases recognized in the Lea by the Regional Council: Alecci’s satisfaction

by admin
Three new diseases recognized in the Lea by the Regional Council: Alecci’s satisfaction

I thank all the members of the Regional Council of Calabria for having unanimously approved my motion relating to the inclusion of “Vulvodynia”, “Pudendo Neuropathy” and “Fibromyalgia” in the regional list of chronic and disabling diseases recognized in the Levels Essential Assistance (LEA). Words from the city councilor Alecci

In recent months I had received numerous reports of inconvenience from Calabrian associations and patients affected by these pathologies and I wanted to bring this important problem to the attention of the Council. These are insidious diseases, difficult to diagnose, which can have strong repercussions not only from a physical and psychological point of view, but also from an economic point of view.

Vulvodynia and Pudendal Neuropathy affect women of all ages causing severe pain in the genital area and lower abdomen. Fibromyalgia presents widespread muscle pain and also affects many men. In the most serious forms, those who suffer from it have great difficulty in working, studying or carrying out normal daily activities. The best-equipped treatment centers are mainly found in the regions of Northern Italy and patients are often forced to seek treatment outside the region, with consequent delays in diagnosis and high costs for the necessary therapies.

With the approval of the motion, as mentioned, the Calabria Region will have to take steps to fill this gap by first of all committing to include these pathologies in its list of chronic and disabling diseases recognized in the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA) and support within the conference State-Regions and in the National Commission for LEA updating, this recognition also by the NHS. Furthermore, I asked that the Region take action to plan correct training for medical personnel from today onwards, identify public health facilities to specialize in the treatment of these pathologies, promote exchanges of best practices with specialized hospital facilities in other regions and prevention aimed at raising citizens’ awareness of the nature of these pathologies. According to recent studies, there are over 100,000 Calabrians affected by these pathologies. I hope that Calabria will now be able to take up this challenge and above all win it.

See also  Covid, a doctor who treats you at home? Here is Dr. Stramezzi's C-Healer App • Imola Oggi

You may also like

Sore Throat Alarm | Stop eating them now:...

Udine, strangled medical guard: I will leave

Health alarm, the doctor attacked: “I’m leaving the...

Udine, strangled medical guard: I will leave

General medicine. Q&A Moratti and Fimmg on general...

A Skeptic’s Guide to Alternative Medicine (Video)

THREE NEW FITNESS AREAS COMPLETED IN CITY PARKS...

The appeal of 91 directors to the institutions:...

Health ticket 2023: who doesn’t have to pay...

Ebola, WHO declares end of epidemic in Uganda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy