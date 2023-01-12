Work has been completed for the construction of three new fitness areas in Modena which will be usable within a few days: in Berlinguer park in east Modena, in the Boccaccio alla Sacca green area and in Melotti park in Cognento. The play area in the Torrenova park has also been renovated.

The works were carried out in December for a total value of 150 thousand euros and concerned the construction of three new multi-station fitness areas and the replacement of a play structure in areas highly frequented by families and children.

The interventions, carried out by Skyfitness Italia on behalf of the Municipality of Modena, have the objective of enhancing and improving the already existing green areas in the area, making the equipped spaces safer and more welcoming, so as to favor a better and more functional usability by of a greater number and type of users, adults and children, also with a view to inclusion and aggregation. In fact, with the setting up of specific spaces equipped for sport and motor activity, the opportunities for all those who use parks and green areas to run, walk and practice motor activity are expanding, thus becoming more and more gyms open sky. Fitness areas in parks help create positive relationships and promote health and well-being through movement, in line with the World Health Organization’s guidelines for healthy and correct lifestyles.