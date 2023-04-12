Home Health three of a kind to Bayern, Guardiola sees the semifinal
Health

three of a kind to Bayern, Guardiola sees the semifinal

by admin
three of a kind to Bayern, Guardiola sees the semifinal

The editorial staff Tuesday 11 April 2023, 10:51 pm

MANCHESTER (England) – Il Manchester City won the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bavaria Monaco thanks to the clear success for 3-0 within the walls of the Etihad Stadium (Citizens have not lost at home in the Champions League since the 2018 group stage). The boys of Guardiola they put a mortgage on the semi-final thanks to an excellent and cynical performance unlike those of Tuchel, not very proactive but above all too confused and foul-smelling in the construction phase, giving away many balls to the English.

Manchester City-Bayern Monaco 3-0, il recap

Under the torrential rain, the two teams spared no effort, giving away a captivating match, Guardiola’s boys produced more in the offensive phase and unlocked the game in the 27th minute: Rodri executes a perfect goal”to Del Piero with the left foot from outside the box to sign the1-0. The minutes following the Citizens goal are thrilling for the Bavarians with Sommer performing a true foot miracle on Gundogan’s close-range tap-in. At the beginning of the second half Sommer, as in the first half, flirted too much with Haaland by giving him the ball on a goal kick but the Norwegian was blocked at the moment of finishing inside the area. Bayern only stand out on set pieces or with Sanè’s shots from outside the box. In the 70th minute, madness of the German defense and this time it is paid bitterly: Upamekano loses the ball outside the areaHaaland doesn’t shoot on goal but needs a kiss assist for Bernardo Silva who can’t miss a header for the 2-0. Bayern are in total confusion ed Erling Haaland he leaves his signature on the game and, most likely, puts the mortgage on the mortgage on the series: tap-in sprint from right from a few steps on a header by Stones for the 3-0.

See also  Vitamin D: how many minutes a day does it take to stay in the sun to stock up on it?

Manchester City-Bayern Munich 3-0, table and statistics

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, sections, standings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

You may also like

New Superbonus, except for the invoice discount for...

25 years of German unity

“I saw the will to clarify without discounting...

The cardinal, the gendarme, the prosecutor: the names...

Bedroom hygiene – why yellow stains on the...

Biden lands in Northern Ireland but will not...

Find out when, with what and how here!

Invitation to the press conference of the German...

Belen has Covid, the presenter absent from Le...

Ubuntu – Your new place for inner peace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy