MANCHESTER (England) – Il Manchester City won the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bavaria Monaco thanks to the clear success for 3-0 within the walls of the Etihad Stadium (Citizens have not lost at home in the Champions League since the 2018 group stage). The boys of Guardiola they put a mortgage on the semi-final thanks to an excellent and cynical performance unlike those of Tuchel, not very proactive but above all too confused and foul-smelling in the construction phase, giving away many balls to the English.

Under the torrential rain, the two teams spared no effort, giving away a captivating match, Guardiola’s boys produced more in the offensive phase and unlocked the game in the 27th minute: Rodri executes a perfect goal”to Del Piero“ with the left foot from outside the box to sign the1-0. The minutes following the Citizens goal are thrilling for the Bavarians with Sommer performing a true foot miracle on Gundogan’s close-range tap-in. At the beginning of the second half Sommer, as in the first half, flirted too much with Haaland by giving him the ball on a goal kick but the Norwegian was blocked at the moment of finishing inside the area. Bayern only stand out on set pieces or with Sanè’s shots from outside the box. In the 70th minute, madness of the German defense and this time it is paid bitterly: Upamekano loses the ball outside the areaHaaland doesn’t shoot on goal but needs a kiss assist for Bernardo Silva who can’t miss a header for the 2-0. Bayern are in total confusion ed Erling Haaland he leaves his signature on the game and, most likely, puts the mortgage on the mortgage on the series: tap-in sprint from right from a few steps on a header by Stones for the 3-0.

