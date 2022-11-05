Home Health “Three operators suffering from scabies at the Don Orione Institute”, Fiadel’s complaint
"Three operators suffering from scabies at the Don Orione Institute", Fiadel's complaint

“Three operators suffering from scabies at the Don Orione Institute”, Fiadel’s complaint

“Three operators suffering from scabies at the Don Orione institute”. This is what Fiadel denounces, who wrote to the ASP of Messina to ask what measures have been taken to protect patients and operators.

Fiadel, signed by Clara Crocè, writes to the ASP of Messina denouncing that at the Don Orione Institute of Messina “she learned that three operators are affected by Scabies”.

“Scabies – reads the note signed by Clara Crocè – is a contagious infectious disease and Fiadel” asks to know what measures the cooperative has taken, what procedures it has adopted to limit the human-to-human transmission of scabies “.

Furthermore, Fiadel reminds that “where 2 or more cases are detected that have affected patients and / or health workers of the same structure, an ongoing scabies epidemic must be suspected, therefore, an immediate inspection by the ASP is requested through the S.PRE.SAL, for the purposes of protecting the health of guests and social workers ”concludes Crocè in the note to Asp.

