Three out of Ten Murcian Minors Suffer from Emotional Well-being Problems Following the Pandemic, Study Finds

Title: Murcian Minors’ Emotional Well-being Crisis Exacerbated by the Pandemic, Study Finds

Subtitle: Study reveals a decline in health among Murcian children and adolescents, with 3 out of 10 reporting emotional well-being problems

Date: [Insert Date]

According to a recent study conducted by the Gasol Foundation, the health of minors in the Region of Murcia has significantly deteriorated since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, called ‘Pasos’, focuses on the lifestyles and health status of children and adolescents between 2022 and 2023, revealing alarming statistics about the emotional well-being and overall health of Murcian minors.

The study, which involved over a dozen schools in the region, was directed by Pedro Emilio Alcaraz, a professor of Sports Physical Education at UCAM and the director of the High Performance Sports Research Center. The participating students ranged in age from 8 to 16 years old.

One of the most concerning findings of the study is the increase in emotional well-being problems among Murcian minors. Approximately 32.2% of children and adolescents reported experiencing problems related to emotional well-being, a significant increase from the 2019 figure of 19.8%. Common issues reported included feelings of worry, sadness, and unhappiness.

Furthermore, this increase in emotional well-being problems was found to be more pronounced among girls, with rates reaching up to 40% in 2022-2023. The adolescent population also showed a higher prevalence of emotional well-being issues at 42.4%, as did children living in poverty at a rate of 30.1%.

The study also revealed a decline in children’s perception of their own health. In the past three years, the overall health ratings of children and adolescents in Murcia decreased by six points on a scale of 0 to 100. This decline was more pronounced among those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

Additionally, the ‘Steps’ study analyzed other factors affecting children’s health, including the use of screens, sleep patterns, diet, and physical activity. Results showed that screen usage among minors had increased significantly, with an average of 193.9 minutes per day during the week and 288.4 minutes on weekends, surpassing the data from 2019-2020. Nearly half of the children and adolescents failed to meet the recommended hours of sleep per day, with 60% exceeding the recommended daily screen time of 120 minutes.

The adherence to the Mediterranean diet, a crucial component of healthy eating habits, also experienced a decline compared to previous years. Only 37% of the child and adolescent population demonstrated a high level of adherence to the Mediterranean diet, marking a decrease of over three points. On the other hand, approximately 12% showed a low level of adherence.

The study’s principal investigator, Dr. Santi F. Gómez, emphasized the need to address these growing concerns about children’s health. He stressed the importance of providing opportunities for physical activity and the adoption of healthier lifestyles, particularly among vulnerable populations.

The Gasol Foundation’s executive director, Cristina Ribes, described the findings as an “extremely worrying situation” with short, medium, and long-term consequences. She called for a concerted effort to address the rapid deterioration of children’s habits, especially among those in socioeconomic vulnerability.

Pedro Emilio Alcaraz, who directed the study in the Region of Murcia, highlighted the need for increased physical activity in schools to combat sedentary behavior and improve children’s health. Alcaraz cited Madrid as an example, where increased hours of physical education have been implemented successfully.

In conclusion, the ‘Pasos’ study has underscored the urgent need for intervention to improve the emotional well-being and overall health of Murcian minors. The findings serve as a wake-up call for policymakers, educators, and parents to prioritize children’s health and well-being in the face of a challenging post-pandemic landscape.

