Three people have been killed in an armed attack in Marseille, France

Three people have been killed in an armed attack in Marseille, France

Sunday morning three men They were killed in an armed attack on Marseille, France. The three men were in a car which according to the first reports was attacked by a group of people with machine guns. There were two other people in the car who were not injured either.

France Media Agency writes that the police found the car of the alleged aggressors not far away, and that the methods of the attack are in line with the settlement of accounts that take place between gangs in the context of drug trafficking. If the police confirmed this reconstruction, there would be 21 murders linked to drug trafficking in Marseille since the beginning of the year, according to a calculation by France Media Agency.

