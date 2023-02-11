by Luigi Cappella

Dear director,

reading Qs, I am heartened by the realization that something is moving in the right direction. As a former family doctor from 1978 to 2015, in the mountain towns of the upper Valmarecchia (province of Rimini), I would like to make my small contribution. Even after 2015 and still today I carry out shared support as a volunteer doctor with the current general practitioners and 118, in the same territories.

My daily experience makes me say that there are three issues, on which I still do not see the necessary determination and clarity in those who institutionally have the task of governing now and in the coming years the processes aimed at innovation on the issue of working for the health of all citizens in the era of technology and globalization.

An insufficiently well-organized work by the public health service, the lack of a firm political and institutional will, risks destroying the entire health system, leaving room for less health, for more immoral businesses around it, for a weakened passion in ‘ undertake studies to become a doctor.

Here are the three suggestions:

1) Role of PRIVATE MEDICINE and new national legislation for the exercise of the same. Everything that doctors and private structures do should be put online, together with what is done in the public health service. Only in this way will it be able to play a positive role without becoming a separate world or a sort of Indian reservation, with all the associated and connected risks for the health of citizens and for those who, like the general practitioner, will have to continue to carry out that precious work of synthesis and co-responsibility with the people who have chosen him. In short, between doctors who work in the public sector and doctors who work in the private sector, there must be no walls but bridges in the light of the sun!

2) General practitioner and local medicine H24. There are many things that already work very well such as 118 or home nursing assistance or the brilliant results of the new surgical techniques which involve increasingly shorter hospitalization times and concrete possibilities for treatment and rehabilitation, without moving from one’s home and without leaving the own affections.

Others that will be able to take it one step further such as telemedicine and the community nurse. I have many reservations about the so-called Casa della Salute. Especially in internal areas they are putting at risk the presence of general medicine clinics, which are irreplaceable in those territories and which should provide important rewards and incentives for general practitioners who practice there. It would be interesting to know the opinion of citizens on the real advantages for their physical, mental and social well-being, after the birth of these structures, even in medium and large centres! To understand if the premises on which they were born (working as a team, promoting health in terms of prevention, treatment, education, assuming those responsibilities that belong to patients), have been maintained.

But my proposal comes from the awareness of the importance of the professional figure of the general practitioner. For me it is pure madness just to think of a possible overcoming of him. Just as it is pure madness to stress him with an enormous amount of bureaucratic work which in fact forces him to put into the attic the essential value of the human relationship, and of both outpatient and home visits. A value for which there is no technology that can match it! To prevent this from happening, a secretary from the NHS must be made available to every general practitioner, for all those practices and functions that have nothing to do with the medical profession.

Otherwise, most people will not have the choice of calling 118 or asking for a paid visit. And fewer and fewer people will be encouraged to enroll in the faculty of medicine and surgery and fewer and fewer doctors will be encouraged to choose the profession of general practitioner.

I would add that the holiday, pre-holiday and night emergency medical service needs to be profoundly reorganized by putting it in synergy and in

network with 118 to have three types of intervention. 1) Ambulance with only nurses. 2) Ambulance or other means with a doctor. 3) Machine with doctor only. Maintaining a pre-holiday and night-time emergency medical service that doesn’t go beyond…. TAKE THE PARACETAMOL AND IF IT’S NOT GOOD, CALL 118…. it doesn’t make much sense! So it is worthwhile to suppress this “service” and transfer the doctors to the emergency/118 emergency service which will evaluate the most appropriate way to intervene on a case-by-case basis, thus putting in place a much better continuity of care service.

3) Prevention and health education. As I said, new technologies will be able to do wonderful things, even operate remotely with a robot, but only people can do education. This is one of the most important innovations to be implemented to defend the health of all citizens in the coming years. Future doctors will have to be experts in health education. We need a reform of the faculty of medicine and surgery. It is necessary to include the subject of health education in all schools of all levels. We need new training programs in every health, social and work area.

How you breathe. How and how much to drink. How to feed yourself without hurting yourself, already at an early age. How and why to do aerobic motor activity, how to keep the mind calm, how to minimize smoking, alcohol, drugs and the introduction of too many harmful substances in circulation. How to make appropriate use of medicines, always reading the “leaf”. How to listen to the suggestions of others, without being gullible but with awareness. How to listen to your body’s messages. Why screening is important. How to experience sexuality. How to learn about the healing value of silence, nature, reading and writing.

All this will help to reduce sickness and disease. Together with other important prevention measures, it will later be possible (at the beginning, these strategies require investments as well as political will!) to make substantial savings to be used for a more joyful and healthy life, learning to treasure the greatest ” luxury” of our age, TIME!

Louis Chapel

February 10, 2023

