Home » Three sports extend your life – by up to 10 years
Health

Three sports extend your life – by up to 10 years

by admin
Three sports extend your life – by up to 10 years

It is a well-known fact that people who play sports are healthier. But did you know that certain sports can even prolong your life? Read here which ones they are – and what makes them so good.

Doing sports is good for your body. But certain sports make people live longer, as Danish researchers have found.

For the study, the scientists examined 8,500 healthy, adult people. They focused on the lifespan, lifestyle and sports that the participants played.

Over a period of 25 years, during which 4,500 of the participants died, the subjects had to fill out questionnaires about their sporting activities. The result: certain types of sport are real wonder weapons for a long and fulfilling life.

This sport makes people live longer

Team sports stood out as particularly conducive to a long life. The absolute leader is tennis, which can extend life by an average of 9.7 years.

Badminton players can look forward to around 6.2 extra years. And football is also a real wonder weapon with an extended service life of 4.7 years.

Individual sports such as swimming (3.4 years), jogging (3.2 years) and gymnastics (3.1 years) perform significantly worse than team sports, but still have a positive impact on length of life.

But why is sweating in pairs or in a team so much more effective?

It is about contact with other people

The social interaction in team sports not only moves you, but also maintains social contacts and is emotionally involved. The result: after exercising you feel even happier and more relaxed than after training alone.

See also  Ukrainian war, what cyber repercussions on Italy

Sports that are fun make you live longer

However, there is another reason why sports such as tennis or badminton in particular have a positive effect on lifespan. Because with these activities, the childish play instinct is awakened in us, which is a real fountain of youth.

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Russian attack on...

Jan comes to cook | >

Giuliano Sangiorgi, an apology for the chaos at...

Does Sucralose Really Destroy DNA? Fitness expert explains...

MOLECULAR SIGNATURE IDENTIFIED FOR ALS DIAGNOSIS Immunology

New Stroke Guide | HEALTH ADHOC

Small summer wounds, an anti-fake guide to prevent...

Cooperation as a patent recipe – Fair care...

The Surprising Foods that Can Slow Down Your...

Children and toys: why do many parents choose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy