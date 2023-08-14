Three sports extend your life – by up to 10 years

It is a well-known fact that people who play sports are healthier. But did you know that certain sports can even prolong your life? Read here which ones they are – and what makes them so good.

Doing sports is good for your body. But certain sports make people live longer, as Danish researchers have found.

For the study, the scientists examined 8,500 healthy, adult people. They focused on the lifespan, lifestyle and sports that the participants played.

Over a period of 25 years, during which 4,500 of the participants died, the subjects had to fill out questionnaires about their sporting activities. The result: certain types of sport are real wonder weapons for a long and fulfilling life.

This sport makes people live longer

Team sports stood out as particularly conducive to a long life. The absolute leader is tennis, which can extend life by an average of 9.7 years.

Badminton players can look forward to around 6.2 extra years. And football is also a real wonder weapon with an extended service life of 4.7 years.

Individual sports such as swimming (3.4 years), jogging (3.2 years) and gymnastics (3.1 years) perform significantly worse than team sports, but still have a positive impact on length of life.

But why is sweating in pairs or in a team so much more effective?

It is about contact with other people

The social interaction in team sports not only moves you, but also maintains social contacts and is emotionally involved. The result: after exercising you feel even happier and more relaxed than after training alone.

Sports that are fun make you live longer

However, there is another reason why sports such as tennis or badminton in particular have a positive effect on lifespan. Because with these activities, the childish play instinct is awakened in us, which is a real fountain of youth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

