Three things to do every night before going to bed: goodbye restless sleep and nocturnal awakenings

The quality of sleep is as important as its duration: before going to bed, try doing this: you’ll see how your life changes!

Fundamental function for the life of every human being, the sleep has become a sore point for many in recent years. The stress of the hectic life that we more or less all lead today, the worries and negative thoughts make it really difficult to fall asleep or, in any case, be able to rest deeply and well.

For the many who experience such difficulties, the results are plain to see during the day: poor concentration, irritability, headaches, exhaustion…in short, a disaster! Even those who are lucky enough not to take so long to fall into the arms of Morpheus can be affected by the effects of restless or broken sleep in the middle of the night. The causes of the problem, however, can be stemmed by some tricks which, if put into practice, can solve your life.

Restless or intermittent sleep? If you do these three things before bed, you’ll sleep like a baby

If daily problems, anxieties and headaches can affect emotional stability and even compromise sleep, it is impossible not to add Internet abuse to these causes. For several years now, gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, iPads and so on have become like prostheses that it seems impossible to do without. Yes, because even in your free time, when you could devote a few minutes or hours to other activities, the brain is constantly captured by these devices so useful but which have the defect of creating addiction.

One of the most widespread habits is in fact that of entertaining yourself by watching a video, sending messages or playing games before sleeping, but this is a serious health mistake. The tiktoker George Luciani explains on the popular Chinese social network why these behaviors are wrong and what you should do before going to bed instead. The expert talks about three very simple, but apparently not obvious, actions that help to rest the mind by facilitating sleep.

First, we must try to “let go”, that is don’t dwell on the negative things that happened during the day: “It no longer exists, it doesn’t matter, and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it right now anyway”points out.

The second step to take is to turn off the cell phone: certainly one is led to think that mobile phones and the like help to calm the mind given the ability they have to distract from negative emotions, but this is absolutely not true. “You actually just make them stronger – explains Luciani – it is widely, scientifically proven, that looking at a backlit screen ruins your sleep because it tells your brain, in essence, that it is still daytime”.

Finally, the tiktoker reveals the third action to be taken and does so by reminding everyone of a great lesson. Recommend to think of something to be thankful for: “Whatever happened, you were lucky enough to have another day. And it’s by no means a given.”.