Three tips for exercising in the heat

Should you refrain from sport when the temperatures are high? “It doesn’t have to be if you follow certain rules,” says Ronald Ecker, general practitioner and sports doctor in Marchtrenk and co-speaker for primary care units in the Upper Austrian Medical Association. “Early risers have a clear advantage in summer: the air is still comparatively cool and fresh in the morning. Ozone pollution is also lowest then. Those who are not made for early morning exercise or who start work early move their training to the late evening hours,” he advises medics.

Avoid the sun: You should definitely avoid the midday sun! Pay attention to the local conditions and – if available – move the training units to a shady forest.

Sun protection: If you are out and about in the blazing sun, your head must be protected by a cap to avoid sunstroke. “In the shade, I would prefer to move without a cap, because a good part of the heat exchange takes place via the scalp,” explains Ecker. A little tip: By the way, cooling the skin with cold water is very beneficial! Sunscreen with a high protection factor should be a matter of course.

Fluid intake: During physical activity in the heat, at least half a liter should be drunk per hour, otherwise there is a risk of dehydration and circulatory problems. “Of course you get used to the high temperatures over the course of the summer – people can adapt to many circumstances. However, the training intensity does not have to be pushed to the limit at high temperatures – why should you?”

