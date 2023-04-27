Three university girls make fun of Chinese passengers on the train from Como to Milan, the video goes viral

On the train from Como to Milan, on April 16, three young university students start laughing. They laugh and make fun of a Chinese family, a boy and his mother. The young man’s girlfriend, as well as a famous influencer, posts the video of the scene on TikTok. Reporting the story in Italy was the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli on Twitter. But the video, recorded with Mahnoor Euceph’s cell phone, had already gone viral all over the world: over 16 million views, 2 million likes, 50,000 comments.

“I was on the train with my boyfriend of Chinese origin, his Chinese mother and his father, a white man. I am Pakistani. We are all Americans. I asked them if there was any problem – said Mahnoor Euceph – and they said no. At that point they started saying “Ni hao” in a hateful, racist, loud voice along with other things in Italian that I couldn’t understand. Here the decision to film them with the phone, even if during the video they were calmer ».

“Never in my life – continued Mahoor – have I experienced such blatant racism. And my boyfriend says the same thing too. I expected better from the new generations. After sharing the video, many of my Asian friends shared their racist experiences in Italy and Europe. America may have its problems with racism, but Europe is 20 years behind. I hope you Italians can find these girls and put them to shame. It was truly disgusting behavior and I hope they learn their lesson. It’s so dehumanizing to experience all of this.”

After a few days, apologies came from one of the three Italian university students but, according to many and also according to Mahnoor, they were not sincere but only a way of manipulating the story, suggesting that it was she and the Chinese family who had “misperceived” what that it was happening and that it was not their intention to make fun of them.

“My friends and I were just laughing to each other in a way that we’ve only now realized might have seemed offensive to you. There was no intention on our part to be racist and we are very sorry for how our behavior made you feel,” the apology reads.