The danger remains for the elderly, the frail and the unvaccinated, but hospitalizations and deaths have returned to “normality” Emergency over, attention still high

Raise your hand if you remember that, yes, there was a time when we counted ourselves on Saturday evenings before sitting down at the table together to eat a pizza. To enter the restaurant it was necessary to show the Green pass and wear the mask, strictly Ffp2, until the dish was served. The same mask without which it was impossible to go anywhere: to the supermarket, to the baker’s, to the cinema. And then the queues for tampons at the pharmacy, the counting of the days in quarantine, the study of the new and always different Dpcm. It seems like an infinite amount of time has passed since Covid was a national emergency, and not just the first Covid, that of Wuhan, which locked us up at home for months and made us fear that everything was over, for who knows how long. These days the media are retracing the stages of what happened three years ago, in 2020: the first cases in Rome (it was the end of January), patient zero in Codogno (Mattia, his name was, and he was hospitalized on February 20), the great lockdown (started on Sunday 8 March). But just last year, again in February, we were still fighting against the mysterious, highly contagious Omicron variant, certain that not even vaccines would have been enough. And that everything would start all over again.

It didn’t happen that way. The phase of endemization of the virus – the one that in the most popular jargon has been renamed “of coexistence” – did not have time to be evoked before the world, and Italy with it, of Covid had decided to free itself: a choice unilateral at the beginning, in 2021, with the stadiums packed with fans at the European football championships and the Olympics, with the summer of liberation and the forced march of abolition of the restrictions. All while the West (and only it) was getting vaccinated on the carpet and Covid was still going crazy. Until during 2022 the mask was also removed from us indoors, the Green pass was cancelled, the schools reopened in the presence without ifs and buts (decisions by the Draghi government). And then the daily count of cases and deaths was abolished, those who had refused the vaccine even among doctors were rehabilitated, fines were suspended (the most recent and much more discussed decisions of the Meloni government). In short, it’s back to normal.

See also Eye trembling, beware of this symptom Vaia: it’s not the same disease anymore, now we should call it Covid-23. But let’s get vaccinated every year. Clementi: the last variant is “domesticated“. But be careful: other pathogens can come from animals, we must be ready

What happened to the virus in the meantime, however, has mostly escaped us. The bulletins of the Ministry of Health continued to offer us only a partial picture of the real trend of the epidemic (spoiled by the excessively variable trend of the swabs carried out and by the data provided in a disorderly and uneven way by the Regions), the weekly monitoring of the Institute superior of health to frame the situation a week later than the current one (what resembles a geological era in times of pandemic), the sequencing of the samples to confirm the diffusion of the new variants already underway in the country (more than anticipate it and enable it to be prevented). Until today, when at national level all the indicators are in constant, drastic decline and the question that increasingly insistently arises, among experts and non-experts, is: is Covid going away? Is it disappearing? « The numbers relating to hospitals tell us that the places occupied in intensive care by Covid patients at the moment are 179, very close to the minimums observed in a few (few days) of September 2022 (equal to 125) and very far from the approximately 1,500 places occupied at the beginning of February 2022», observes Antonello Maruotti, who is Professor of Statistics at the Lumsa University of Rome and has always analyzed the real trend of the pandemic in numbers.

«The same trend occurs for hospitalizations in ordinary wards: currently there are 3,712 occupied places, not far from the minimum of the last 12 months recorded in September (3,293 occupied places) and very far from the 19 thousand of 4 February 2022 “. As for deaths, «the last week recorded two anomalous and high data. However, even this indicator is not a cause for concern (net of the fact that people are still and will continue to die of Covid). This is because the virus exists, it accompanies us, and «we will never reach zero Covid in relation to the contagion. We can say, however, that we are not far from zero Covid in terms of severity, with hospital indicators that will continue to drop, barring new variants which, however, are not yet observed at the moment”.

Ricciardi remains very cautious: it is a huge mistake to have removed the ongoing pandemic from the collective consciousness, it is now considered an individual responsibility. We should insist more on immunizations See also Nostalgic childhood games are back! "The Snowman Brothers" Returns to Nintendo Switch

Francesco Vaia, director general of the Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome – the structure that first welcomed positive patients in 2020 and isolated the strain of the virus in Italy – does not mince words: «The virus we encountered in 2020 it no longer exists. I have been repeating for some time now that we should no longer even call it Covid-19 – he explains -. I provocatively proposed the wording “Covid-23″ because we are in a completely different phase compared to the initial one: today, that is, we encounter a disease that manifests itself mainly in the upper respiratory tract, such as influenza, and which can only be dangerous in very elderly people, with already established chronic pathologies, or in unvaccinated patients. The days on the front line in the hospital, on the other hand, prove him right: « In a facility where we collect patients from all over the region, today we have just 6 patients with complications from Covid in resuscitation. And it is on the basis of numbers that we have always had to understand what we were dealing with, not just now, not on the basis of alarmism too often launched without clinical and scientific evidence”. Vaia, in the endless diatribe between experts on how Covid should be treated, was immediately in the “realist” party: “No panic, trust in science and vaccines, decisions with less impact on people’s social lives” he summarizes, underlining that he is still scandalized by the closure of schools and their reopening “without anything being done to make them safe, except to recommend teachers to keep the windows open”. But returning to the virus, «we are truly in the spring of rebirth: we have gained the freedom we enjoy today, we must maintain it by vaccinating ourselves every year, with a prophylaxis that can protect us from all coronaviruses as soon as possible, not just this one. And we must look beyond the pandemic, to try to solve the structural problems: what would require an interdisciplinary and inter-ministerial table to be set up at Palazzo Chigi”.

The virologist and for many years director of the Microbiology laboratory of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan Massimo Clementi speaks of a virus that still exists, but which has changed so much that we no longer have to fear it: «Covid from this point of view it has behaved no differently from other coronaviruses we have encountered throughout history. From the first small pandemic of Sars which broke out between 2002 and 2003 which killed the unforgettable Carlo Urbani up to that of Mers in 2013 «these viruses have shown us that they can disappear completely or stay with us in a domesticated form, so to speak . That is to say, characterized by a lower pathogenicity». This is what slowly happened to Sars-Cov-2, “since three years have passed before arriving at the Omicron variant, or in essence a form of flu that involves the upper airways – explains the expert, recalling the relief in having observed the first sequences of the “new” virus in the laboratory -. To transform it, the selective pressure exerted in a mixed form by vaccines and natural immunity acquired through infections, due to which Covid has gradually had to be compressed into ever less serious variants ». But it is a battle won, Clementi warns, not war: «Viruses, all of them, reach man from the animal world and do damage: their tendency to spill over, or the overflow in the human species, is what we have to deal with. This step may never occur, or may occur without consequences, viruses may remain as harmless travel companions, or they may leave. But more will come.” The real point then, which is the lesson that Covid should have taught us, «is to monitor the interface between nature and man from where the next pandemic could start. We must be careful lookouts – continues Clementi -. Animals must be studied and human behavior must be controlled and modified».

Instead, he considers “a huge mistake” to have removed the ongoing pandemic from the collective consciousness Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome: “Covid has not disappeared at all, its circulation is still intense and mortality is high – explains the expert, who has always been a staunch supporter of rigorous control measures to reach the “Covid-zero” goal -. What has changed is that the virus is no longer considered a social responsibility, but an individual one”. Result: it is true that the Omicron variant “has less penetration into the respiratory tract and that the problem has eased thanks to vaccinations, but its pathogenicity is still high in older, frail and unvaccinated people, as demonstrated by what what is happening in China. And these people have been left to fend for themselves.”

Forgetting about Covid, on the other hand, also means forgetting about vaccines “for which an active public awareness campaign should continue instead”. Nothing further from what is happening in the country, where – it is no coincidence – immunizations have collapsed to an all-time low last week: just over 3 thousand.