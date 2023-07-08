Three years MWGFD – health check

Now he is three years old, Bhakdi’s club MWGFD. Last year there was little movement among the members listed on the association’s website, two out, three in. It is not known whether the two departures have resigned or whether they no longer want to appear publicly as MWGFD members.

Not much else is known about the club. The 2020 financial report shows that the association received 424,898.21 euros from donations and spent 245,357.81 euros, fixed assets amounted to 7,728.00 euros and current assets to 171,977.29 euros. According to the 2021 financial report, the following year the association had income from donations of EUR 125,594.50, expenses of EUR 151,999.14, fixed assets amounted to EUR 10,376.00 and current assets EUR 171,485.83. The 2022 financial report is not yet available.

