In the imminence of the third anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy and on the day dedicated to health workers, the Misericordie d’Italia recalls the commitment of many volunteers.

“Almost three years after the outbreak of the pandemic”, reads a note released this morning, “the word that remains in our minds is always the same: gratitude”. «Today», the Misericordie continues, «a day dedicated to healthcare personnel, we want to remember how much passion, dedication and compassion are the pillars of a job that is very often carried out by vocation. Many Misericordie volunteers carry out these professions during working hours and in their free time wearing the giallociano uniform: an invaluable service. Thanks to them – and to all our brothers and sisters – for always being there, for working hard and for being able to make a difference in the lives of people who suffer”.

The note then gives voice to a volunteer: «”For a service like ours, made up of contact, exchange and closeness, it was really difficult to enter the houses in the Bergamo area with protective devices so invasive as to make us all the same, similar to ghosts” he says moved Alessandro Bernacchivolunteer of the Mercy of Arese (Milan) who in those days of March 2020 served away from home, in the countries most affected by the invisible enemy. “The services were inexorably all the same, with people in respiratory distress. I even saw an oximeter drop to 13% and it was just the beginning of those terrible two months spent supporting rescuers in Bergamo and its province – continues Alexander. A unique bond had formed with the healthcare staff, we were one big family serving people overwhelmed by the terror of not making it. Anyone who got into the ambulance feared they would never go home again.”

