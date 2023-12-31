Three Years of COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign in Spain

This week marks three years since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Spain. On December 27, 2019, 96-year-old Araceli Hidalgo, residing at the Los Olmos Residence in Guadalajara, received the first dose of the vaccine, marking the beginning of a significant milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

Fast forward to today, Spain has administered a staggering 105.8 million vaccine doses, with 40.7 million people, accounting for 92% of the population over 12 years of age, having completed the vaccination regimen, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

The impact of these vaccines on health and the global economy has been so significant that the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine 2023 to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their contribution to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine based on messenger RNA.

This historic achievement was made possible by the collaboration of numerous scientists, researchers, and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as expedited examination procedures established by regulatory agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The production, distribution, and mass vaccination campaigns also played crucial roles in achieving record time approval and distribution of the vaccines.

However, the success story of the vaccination campaign also reflects a darker side — global inequality in access. While some countries hoarded an excess of vaccines, millions of doses were discarded due to expiration. The cost of acquiring these vaccines has also been a notable issue, with Spain spending billions of euros on the vaccination efforts.

As the world continues to grapple with the unequal distribution of vaccines, it is essential to ensure fair access for all countries. While international organizations and platforms have contributed to alleviating the problem, it is crucial to prioritize fair distribution to bring an end to the pandemic.

Despite the challenges, the impact of these vaccines cannot be overstated, as they have saved millions of lives around the world, significantly reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. This monumental achievement reflects the power of collaboration, as evidenced by an Ethiopian proverb, “When spiders weave together, they can bind a lion.”

As Spain and the rest of the world mark this significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19, it is a time to reflect on the remarkable achievements made possible by the collective effort of individuals and organizations worldwide.

