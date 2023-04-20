Threefold enlarged heart in young people who lead a sedentary life

This is revealed by new research that included 530 17-year-olds who participated in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children.

Everyone probably knows that a sedentary lifestyle can cause many ailments, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, there are not many who reflect on the fact that sedentary behaviors have negative effects not only in adults, but also in young people, who according to the most recent reports and guidelines of the World Health Organization do not carry out sufficient physical activity in the 80% of cases. This can lead to a number of consequences already in adolescenceas documented by the results of a new research just published on Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sportsfrom which it emerges a significant increase in heart size in boys who, on average, spend 8 hours a day sitting.

The effects of a sedentary lifestyle on heart health in young people

The new study, conducted by researchers from the Universities of Briston and Exeter (UK) in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland, was based on data collected nell’Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children, also known as Children of the 90s, a cohort study involving children born between 1991 and 1992 in the former county of Avon, England. The survey, in particular, included 530 17 year olds for which the researchers had a comprehensive set of measurements, including data on levels of fat mass, muscle mass, glucose, lipids, inflammatory markers, insulin, as well as information on smoking status, socioeconomic status, history family history of cardiovascular disease and echocardiographic heart function, and data on movement behaviors (sedentary time, light physical activity, and moderate to vigorous physical activity).

The analysis revealed that boys who spent nearly 8 hours a day sitting had an increase in their overall health on average left ventricular mass three times higher compared to peers who had about 49 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day. “This finding has been observed in adolescents regardless of their obesity statusthat is, between adolescents who were of normal weight and those who were overweight or obese – they explain the scholars – . Importantly, light physical activity was not associated with an increase in heart mass, but with better heart function as estimated by left ventricular diastolic function”.

A higher left ventricular mass, indicating an enlarged or hypertrophied heart, and impaired left ventricular function, indicating impaired heart function, can in combination or independently lead to an increased risk of heart failure, myocardial infarction, stroke, and premature cardiovascular death. “This new analysis – said Andrew Agbaje, physician and clinical epidemiologist at the University of Eastern Finland and corresponding author of the study – extends our understanding of the negative effects of sedentary time on cardiac health. Therefore, public health experts, health policy makers, high school administrators and teachers, pediatricians, and health professionals are encouraged to facilitate adolescent participation to physical activity to enable a healthy heart”.