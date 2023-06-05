Thunderstorms over the Marche, the yellow weather alert is extended. Water bomb in Fano and Fabriano

Ancona, 5 June 2023 – Torrential rains and floods are ongoing in all Marche. It’s a further extension of the yellow alert due to thunderstorms already announced for today, it is also scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 6 June: always throughout the Region. Water bomb a Fano (Pesaro Urbino) e Fabriano (Ancona). Lthe Fanese road network is split in two, with the national Adriatic south (in the stretch of via Pisacane) completely flooded and impassable, as well as the railway station where it is impossible to reach the tracks due to the half meter of water that has invaded the connecting underpass. Critical situation also in Fabriano: landslide in Attiggio and chasm in via Cupa.

Violent storms in the Marche, water bomb in Fano (photo Petrelli)

Yellow weather alert for June 6 in the Marche region

Meanwhile at 1:15 pm today, the Operations Room of the Civil Protection Regional of the Marches, on the basis of the Bulletin of hydrogeological and hydraulic criticality issued in the morning by the Regional Functional Center, has issued a new alert message which further prolongs the alert of yellow level for thunderstorms currently in progress on all Alert Zones, until 24:00 tomorrow. The weather bulletin issued in the morning by the Regional Functional Center of the Regional Civil Protection of the Marches for tomorrow foresees scattered showers or thunderstorms between the late morning and the afternoon hours, locally also of strong intensity.

Phenomena may result more probable in the mountainous and hilly sector of the region.

Weather forecast: the maps