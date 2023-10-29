Thuram scores in front of Lukaku: 1-0 Inter against Roma and 1st place regained | A league

Romelu Lukaku And returned to San Siro, but Marcus takes the spotlight Thuram. For the first time the Belgian presented himself as an opponent and the Nerazzurri fans welcomed and contested him, even with several whistles, prohibited by the Police Headquarters. At 18 l’Inter by Simone Inzaghi defeats 1-0 a Milan la Roma of the other ex Jose Mourinholo Special One of the Triplete, sent off in the last match against Monza and therefore absent from the bench, in the first postponement of the tenth matchday of Serie A, with the Frenchman’s goal in the 81st minute: great media attention for the first return of the great ex, from loved to hated following the summer turnaround and the choice to move to the Giallorossi, after having flirted with Juve and Milan, but it was precisely the one who arrived in his place who decided it . The hero of Conte’s Scudetto and the Champions League final is now an enemy, but the match is of great importance: the Nerazzurri, in fact, after having secured passage to the round of 16 in the Champions League, they return to the top of the rankings, after the temporary overtaking of Juve which took place last night, awaiting the big match tonight between Napoli and Milan, while the Giallorossi do not find the fourth victory in a row to climb into the top four places, with the Europa League currently smiling thanks to the three victories obtained. Inter have remained unbeaten in 12 of the last 13 matches against Roma in the league (W6, D6). Inzaghi and Mouringho choose Pavard and El Shaarawy from the 1st minute. Inter dominated the match from the start: Calhanoglu’s crossbar, Rui Patricio’s miracle on Thuram and an opportunity for Dimarco. Then in the second half another opportunity for Thuram, before Sommer’s miracle on Cristante and Calhanoglu one step away from scoring, as well as Lautaro. In the final decisive goal by Thuram: assist from the left by Dimarco and winning strike towards the net, before Carlos Augusto’s crossbar.

