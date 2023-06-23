thus conclude the episodes of the series

It seems that once again “The Simpsons” have predicted the future. In the past, the animated series prophesied bizarre historical events that then turned out…

It seems that once again “The Simpsons” have predicted the future. In the past, the animated series has prophesied bizarre historical events that actually happened, such as Donald Trump’s presidential run in 2024 and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This time, the animated series could (the conditional is still a must, ed.) have predicted the disappearance of the Titanic submarine that was exploring the ruins of the Titanic.

“The Simpsons predicted it”

Among the thousands of theories and suppositions, once again someone said the fateful phrase “The Simpsons predicted it”. In two episodes of the well-known American series are: «Simpson Tide» and «Homer’s Paternity Coot». In the first, Homer becomes the commander of a submarine.

In the second, he takes the vehicle and goes to explore a wreck to recover the treasure of an old relative. Unfortunately though, when it’s time to resurface, something goes wrong. Homer fails to surface, and oxygen runs out quickly.

This is the similarity that many have found in the matter of the submarine Titan – although the narrative of the “submarine fails to surface” is ultimately a classic among the stories considered more disturbing.

Moreover Mike Reissone of the original writers of the series, said he had participated in one of these explorations organized by OceanGate around the Titanic: when he participated, he too had problems with communications, indicating that malfunctions on board are indeed a constant of the past and of the present.

