Many people resort to fasting because of fashion or advertising. They do it to lose a few pounds or simply to feel better after a period of eating too much or high-calorie foods. While some positive effects of fasting on longevity are known, until now we still didn’t know what exactly happens to our brain cells as a result of a low food intake.

A study coordinated by Paola Tognini, researcher of the Translational Research department of the University of Pisa (Physiology Unit), has highlighted that the absence of food causes alterations in the gene expression of the cerebral cortex, affecting in particular the biological clock. The results of the research, published in an article in the journal of the Springer-Nature group “Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences”, are the result of a collaboration between the University of Pisa, the University of California Irvine (United States), the Scuola Normale Superiore, the Institute of Neurosciences and Institute of Clinical Physiology of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ifc) and IRCCS Stella Maris Foundation.

I study

The team of researchers demonstrated how beta-hydroxybutyrate, a ketone body produced by our body during fasting conditions, has the ability to alter chromatin and gene expression in the cerebral cortex: “The absence of food represents a stimulus stressful for our body, which has to respond to the energy demands of a large number of tissues – he explains Paola Tognini – . Glucose is no longer sufficient and our body begins to produce ketone bodies as an alternative energy source. Beta-hydroxybutyrate is the main ketone body that reaches the brain during periods of fasting, causing alterations. In the past, it was thought that the brain only used beta-hydroxybutyrate as a substrate to produce energy, but this is not the case.”

How did you come to this conclusion? “In collaboration with the metabolomics laboratories of Dr Amalia Gastaldelli and proteomics by Dr Silvia Rocchiccioli of Cnr-Ifc – adds Tognini – we used high resolution mass spectrometry techniques to measure the concentrations of beta-hydroxybutyrate in the liver (where it is mainly produced), in the plasma (where it is released) and in the brain, discovering that the cells brain also exploit beta-hydroxybutyrate as a chemical donor, causing alterations in the structure of proteins, in particular proteins found in the nucleus of cells and which are in contact with DNA (the so-called chromatin). As a result, we discovered dramatic changes in gene expression in the brain.”

Genes change

The researchers observed that the main changes in gene expression concern the circadian clock, which represents a system for regulating biological processes in synchrony with the alternation of day and night along the 24 hours. “Our experiments have shown that not only the levels of the clock genes are altered – adds Sara Cornuti, PhD student at the Scuola Normale Superiore and first author of the article – but also the locomotor activity undergoes changes. It has also been verified that these circadian rhythm variations are maintained even after the reintroduction of food, suggesting the existence of a memory trace in the circuits involved in the control of these rhythms”.

By demonstrating how fasting is a potent regulator of gene expression levels in the central nervous system, this new research opens new frontiers for the use of nutrition or food supplements as alternative strategies or adjuvants for the treatment of neurodevelopmental or neuropsychiatric disorders.