Behind the protective effects of wine on the heart there could be a mechanism that acts on particular lipids present in the blood, called ceramides. Just on the occasion of Vinitaly, an event that is ending in Verona, the researchers of the IRCCS Sacro Cuore di Negrar announce that a research doctorate will soon begin, born from the collaboration with the University of Verona, with the aim of demonstrating that the low- moderate consumption of wine can have beneficial cardiovascular effects by acting on the reduction of ceramides, fatty acids present in high quantities in the blood of patients affected several times by ischemic events such as heart attack. The Doctorate in Biomolecular Medicine, chaired by Massimo Donadelli, full professor of Biochemistry at the University of Verona, involves Dr. Stefano Bonapace, cardiologist, Dr. Gianluigi Lunardi, clinical pharmacologist, and Dr. Antonio Conti, for the IRCCS Sacro Cuore di Negrar. Director of the Clinical Chemistry laboratory.

Ceramides have been the subject of research by the “Sacro Cuore” and the University of Verona since 2018 thanks to the use by the Negrar Laboratory of very sophisticated biochemical analysis methods available in few centers in the world. Studies published by the group in prestigious international journals Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology e Metabolism Clinical and Experimental have shown that ceramides tend to increase the risk of coronary heart disease and recurrence of cardiac events such as heart attack, even in subjects optimally treated pharmacologically for the reduction of “bad” cholesterol. “The benefits of light-moderate wine consumption (12 grams of alcohol per day in women and 25 grams in men, corresponding respectively to one or two 125 ml glasses) have been widely demonstrated, in particular the intake of red wine has been related to a lower risk of coronary heart disease,” explains Dr. Bonapace -. Epidemiological studies and meta-analyses have mainly attributed this result to the large variety of polyphenolic compounds present in red wine, such as resveratrol which inhibits the formation of inflammatory factors that cause cardiovascular diseases”.

However, the biological mechanisms responsible for its cardioprotective effects are not fully understood. “To date, the potential beneficial effect of wine consumed in a light to moderate way seems to be mainly linked to an increase in the blood of ‘good’ cholesterol called HDL and a reduction in the oxidation of ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol – continues the cardiologist -. Moreover, there are no data on the possible effect of wine on ceramides, which appear to have a ‘facilitating’ role in the atherogenesis process by favoring the deposition of the “bad” LDL cholesterol in the artery wall with various mechanisms, thus causing progressive obstruction. The study – concludes Bonapace – aims precisely to try to clarify through an experimentally controlled intake of a certain quantity of wine, whether part of the beneficial effect of this popular drink on the cardiovascular system can also pass through the modification in the blood of these ceramides which, in perspective, could become a new ‘therapeutic target’”.







