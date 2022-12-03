“Certain medical controls are not as valuable for men as they are for women, for example colon cancer screening which uses more sensitive markers for the male gender. But the analysis can also be reversed, thinking of the HPIV test administered mostly to women and rarely to men”. It is the concrete example that the gynecologist Valeria Cerri led to the conference “Violence in gender medicine” which took place today on the Credit Agricole campus in via San Bartolomeo in Piacenza.

Among the speakers, also present the head of migration medicine of the Ausl Alessandra Donini and the infectious disease specialist Marzio Sistiwith the introduction of the president of the anti-violence center “La città delle donne” Donatella Scardi and the moderation of the director of Telelibertà Nicoletta Beagles. According to the promoters of the initiative, “medicine was born in an androcentric way, that is with man at the centre. Only in the 1980s was the awareness shared that women do not receive treatment suited to their characteristics”. From here – at the beginning of the 2000s – the so-called “gender medicine” was established with the aim of understanding the differences between sexes in the course of many diseases.

Gender medicine is a broad observation point, which also affects sexually transmitted diseases: “Contagion – Sisti clarified – is an act of violence in the event that a partner, often a man, does not communicate that he has an infection or does not put in place the adequate protection mechanisms”. Furthermore, gender-based violence is an emergency among immigrant patients: “In our clinics – Donini explained – we see cases of female genital mutilation and serious psychological situations due to abuse during migration”.