The immunologist Alberto Mantovani, President of the Humanitas Foundation for Research: «No miracle, but the tests are encouraging». These would be targeted therapeutic vaccines against different types of cancer in one case and reparative medicine in the second case

He’s certainly not the only one to use enthusiastic tones to describe the potential of mRNA technology , which, after being decisive for anti-Covid vaccines , could revolutionize the therapies of many other diseases. The most important peculiarity is that this macromolecule, produced in the laboratory, is capable of ordering cells which proteins to produceso much so that the therapy basically consists of a “list of instructions”: mRNA can be used to order cells to produce molecules capable of repairing damaged organs, organizing the immune response against a virus, improving blood circulation (and consequently lower the risk of strokes and heart attacks), fight hereditary diseases and even cancer.

They will be available by 2030 vaccines against cancer and cardiovascular disease thanks to mRNA technology, the same one that was developed in record time against Covid. This is the optimistic announcement made by Paul Burton, medical director of the American company Moderna, who, in an interview with the English newspaper The Guardian goes so far as to speak of “millions of lives” saved.

“I think it’s not appropriate to have miraculous expectations, but also that this is one technology that will help us to face some problems – he explains Alberto Mantovani, President of the Humanitas Foundation for Research —. The speed and versatility offered by the mRNA molecule and its engineering are making important steps forward. There has been published data for a number of years, for example, showing how mRNA vaccines in the early stages of clinical trials against melanoma have given extremely encouraging clinical results.

Regarding the use against tumors the future procedure would involve performing a biopsy on individual patient’s cancer cells to identify the specific mutations that drive tumor growth. The injected messenger RNA molecule would result in parts of proteins identical to those found in cancer cells, which would train immune cells to recognize and destroy diseased cells carrying the same proteins. «Today the experiments continue three different strategies – explains Mantovani -: the personalized vaccine, designed on the single individual, the vaccine on multiple tumors that seeks the “least common denominator” between different tumors with a possible common target and the combination of the mRNA vaccine with other immunological therapeutic strategies, in particular with CAR-T cells.

The one against cancer would still be a therapeutic vaccine: in the presence of a tumor there will be a therapy, called a “vaccine“, which will help the body to react: “We must be clear – specifies Professor Mantovani -: I am concerned that there is hope of a universal cancer vaccine. This, based on what we know, is not on the horizon. We wish we had though targeted therapeutic vaccines against different types of tumors, whether they are mRna vaccines or traditional vaccines (such as the existing one against the human papillomavirus, ed)». ».

The applications of messenger RNA don’t stop at tumors. Moderna has announced that it is working on a vaccine capable of providing a molecule capable of rebuilding i heart blood vessels in those who have suffered a heart attack, in order to increase the chances of survival. «This too is a hope, but a well-founded hope – confirms Mantovani -. It is worth mentioning that mRNA technology was originally developed with cardiovascular disease intervention in mind, but in this case the target is different because it is “restorative” medicinewith a completely different logic, still being researched».

Other mRNA vaccines, on the other hand, aim to provide cells with instructions for producing proteins that we need every day but which, due to rare or degenerative genetic diseases, we do not produce. Rather than repair defective genes, the idea is to “teach” cells to make proteins for which there are no instructions.

Finally, there are the mRNA-based “preventive” vaccines, i.e. those against infectious diseases, including the anti-Covid (which we have come to know) and, under study, the flu vaccines, the one against theherpes zoster

and against the respiratory syncytial virus RSV (which is already giving good results in an advanced stage).

With regard to timing, one of the appeals made by scientists in this area is that of resources: «In general, without resources, nothing can be done – confirms Mantovani -. In this case, however, I think it is very difficult to make a prediction. I hope the few years mentioned are true, but we have to wait for the data. You shouldn’t expect miracles from science, even less from biomedical research, but sometimes “miracles” do happen», concludes Mantovani optimistically.