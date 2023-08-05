Thus programmed cell death protects us from tumors /3

Continue from here

Some very specific cell types do not suffer from the cellular aging described in the previous post and can replicate infinite volte without undergoing telomere shortening: they are the stamina cells and the reproductive cells, which form the egg and sperm. Since DNA polymerase, the enzyme that duplicates the DNA strand, cannot synthesize the end of the strand and necessarily loses at least twenty nucleotides in each replication, preventing telomere shortening requires a molecular mechanism different from that of DNA duplication. This mechanism depends on another enzyme, called telomeration, which synthesizes the end of the newly formed strand and restores telomere length. All cell types possess the telomerase gene, but only stem and reproductive cells express it and actually produce the enzyme, thus protecting themselves from programmed aging; in all other cells the telomerase gene is not expressed, and the enzyme is not produced.

This condition may seem paradoxical: what evolutionary advantage does the organism derive from the fact that its somatic cells are programmed to die after a certain number of replications, given that this programming can be easily eliminated with telomerase? We don’t have certain answers to this question, but we have some very plausible hypotheses, the main one being that programmed death (which obeys various stimuli, only one of which is the shortening of telomeres) protects us from cancer. The DNA replication mechanism is not perfect but it is subject to errors, the most common of which is the point mutation, insertion of a “wrong” nucleotide by the DNA polymerase; this occurs with a frequency of about one error per million of polymerized nucleotides. Since the human genome contains approximately 3 billion pairs of nucleotides, each cell replication produces on average about 6,000 mutations evenly distributed between the two daughter cells; some of these mutations can alter the regulation of cell replication and cause cancer.

It is estimated that the mutations potentially capable of inducing neoplasms are numerous and frequent and that the disease is kept at bay in the majority of cases by various control mechanisms, including precisely the loss of telomeres. In fact, cancer is a disease in which a cell loses the mechanisms for regulating reproduction and it reproduces autonomously, wildly and continuously, regardless of the needs of the organism, which is invaded. Obviously, the molecular mechanisms of this transformation are many and somewhat varied, but an almost constant one is the reactivation of the telomerase gene, or the onset of cancer-causing mutations in stem cells, naturally capable of expressing telomerase. In the absence of telomerase, the progeny of the transformed cell would be doomed to waste away and the mutation would be self-limiting, as has been demonstrated with experiments on cultured neoplastic cells in which the telomerase gene had been inactivated (an operation that is not easy to carry out if the neoplastic cells are found inside the organism). The suppression of telomerase expression in somatic cells would therefore be one of the mechanisms that protect us from cancer.

Read Also

Living organisms are the product of evolution, which occurs through random mutations and selection of favorable mutations. Natural selection acts not only on individuals, favoring those who are better able to survive and reproduce, but also at the species level which must be capable of withstanding the risk of extinction. It is advantageous for the individual, therefore favored by natural selection, to possess biochemical mechanisms which prevent the onset of such early diseases as to limit his reproductive capacity, even if these mechanisms involve the elimination of cells of the organism itself and the limitation of their turnover; for the species the turnover of individuals is advantageous which, thanks to the variety of their genes (the so-called gene pool of the species), constantly explore new combinations genes.

The suppression of the telomerase gene responds to both of these selective pressures: it protects the individual from early tumors but compromises their life expectancy, favoring their replacement by their progeny. In practice, and to summarize: there are many possible causes of death, and the functional exhaustion of cell turnover capacity is a lesser worse.

There remains one last doubt: it would be theoretically possible and functional a hypothetical organism with a perfect DNA polymerase, which is never wrong, associated with a telomerase ubiquitously expressed in all cells? If cancer is (also) caused by mutations, i.e. errors in DNA polymerase, and telomerase protects us from cancer, wouldn’t it be easier to protect ourselves directly from mutations? Biology, like history, is not done with ifs and buts, however we have a very simple and direct answer to this doubt: many causes of replication errors, which we have attributed to DNA polymerase, are actually due to intrinsic properties of nucleotides, which cause the polymerase to go wrong; for example the chemical phenomenon of keto-enol tautomerism of nitrogenous bases, which for reasons of length I will not explain here, but which is easy to find on the web with any search engine; or the oxidative or photochemical damage that we will see in a future post.

So the crux of the problem lies not in a hypothetical defect in DNA polymerase, but in the chemistry of DNA, and we have no example of an organism built without DNA, except those viruses that use its closest relative, RNA, which has very similar chemical characteristics. Plus the hypothetical organism that has no mutations it doesn’t even have evolutionary possibilities and it’s not clear where it could evolve from; but that’s another story.

Continues

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

