The anniversary of the war inspires severe assessments on the capabilities of Vladimir Putin and its armed forces. The head of the Wagner divisionaccuses the leaders of the regular army of “treason”. But there is a vast area of ​​the world where Russia does not appear to be in difficulty at all, on the contrary it continues to advance. is theAfrica. From the northern part of the continent – Libya where the Wagner Division is well established, as well as Algeria – up to South Africa which in these very hours is carrying out joint military maneuvers with the fleets of Russia and China, Putin’s influence on the continent is considerable. The ruling classes of the southern hemisphere are not betting on the debacle of the Tsar. There are many explanations for Russian influence in Africa, they have a history dating back at least to the 1960s, and they are linked to the retreat of the West.

Today the Libya it is the first sore point for the Italians, given our dependence on energy and on the control of migratory flows. A visit earlier this month went unnoticed that the CIA chief William Burns performed in and around Tripoli. He met with General Khalifa Haftar and delivered the following message to him: you must expel the Wagner division. The corps of Russian mercenaries has been present in Libya since 2018 and it was Haftar himself who called them. They are located near the oil infrastructure in the east of the country. The CIA fears that in this way they could draw on oil revenues – also by linking them to the smuggling business – and feed the operations of their “parent company” in Ukraine. But there is no sign, as yet, that Haftar is pushing Russian mercenaries to pack up.

At the other end of the dark continent, the massive military exercises involving the South African, Russian, Chinese armed forces. They will continue even on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Russia uses them as a “showcase” of its most advanced technologies: the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which carries the latest generation of hypersonic missiles, takes part in those maneuvers. South Africa is the second largest economy on the continent (after Nigeria) and is the only African nation in the G20. His foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, has made a swerve on Ukraine, passing from a position of “neutrality” to one of growing understanding towards Putin’s positions. Pandor has criticized Western tank supplies to Kiev. In the historical memory of the political class linked to theAfrican National Congress (ANC), the party of President Cyril Ramaphosa, weighs the memory ofapartheid, the system of racial segregation imposed by the white minority. “There are nostalgic currents in the ANC for the Soviet Union – explains William Gumede of the Democracy Works Foundation – and for the role it played in supporting the struggle for liberation. The narrative presenting Russia as the heir to anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism continues to echo.” Certainly the ongoing military maneuvers are an opportunity for Putin to demonstrate which is not isolated like the West would like to describe it. As for the Chinese, aside from confirming their close alliance with the Russians, it is interesting to note another motivation behind these military exercises: the forces of the People’s Liberation Army of Beijing want to train to intervene on the African continent even in the event that their fellow citizens may suffer terrorist attacks, given the ever-widening diffusion of Chinese companies. The more China expands into Africa, the more it feels the need to protect the offshoots of the new empire there as well.

Another expert on the African situation, Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, argues that some African governments “welcome the Russians with open arms, in anticipation that this will force the West to offer more”. It is a game in which the “colonised” put the “colonizers” in competition with each other, to obtain the most advantageous conditions.