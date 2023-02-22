The anniversary of the war inspires severe assessments on the capabilities of Vladimir Putin and its armed forces. The head of the Wagner divisionaccuses the leaders of the regular army of “treason”. But there is a vast area of the world where Russia does not appear to be in difficulty at all, on the contrary it continues to advance. is theAfrica. From the northern part of the continent – Libya where the Wagner Division is well established, as well as Algeria – up to South Africa which in these very hours is carrying out joint military maneuvers with the fleets of Russia and China, Putin’s influence on the continent is considerable. The ruling classes of the southern hemisphere are not betting on the debacle of the Tsar. There are many explanations for Russian influence in Africa, they have a history dating back at least to the 1960s, and they are linked to the retreat of the West.
Today the Libya it is the first sore point for the Italians, given our dependence on energy and on the control of migratory flows. A visit earlier this month went unnoticed that the CIA chief William Burns performed in and around Tripoli. He met with General Khalifa Haftar and delivered the following message to him: you must expel the Wagner division. The corps of Russian mercenaries has been present in Libya since 2018 and it was Haftar himself who called them. They are located near the oil infrastructure in the east of the country. The CIA fears that in this way they could draw on oil revenues – also by linking them to the smuggling business – and feed the operations of their “parent company” in Ukraine. But there is no sign, as yet, that Haftar is pushing Russian mercenaries to pack up.
At the other end of the dark continent, the massive military exercises involving the South African, Russian, Chinese armed forces. They will continue even on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Russia uses them as a “showcase” of its most advanced technologies: the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which carries the latest generation of hypersonic missiles, takes part in those maneuvers. South Africa is the second largest economy on the continent (after Nigeria) and is the only African nation in the G20. His foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, has made a swerve on Ukraine, passing from a position of “neutrality” to one of growing understanding towards Putin’s positions. Pandor has criticized Western tank supplies to Kiev. In the historical memory of the political class linked to theAfrican National Congress (ANC), the party of President Cyril Ramaphosa, weighs the memory ofapartheid, the system of racial segregation imposed by the white minority. “There are nostalgic currents in the ANC for the Soviet Union – explains William Gumede of the Democracy Works Foundation – and for the role it played in supporting the struggle for liberation. The narrative presenting Russia as the heir to anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism continues to echo.” Certainly the ongoing military maneuvers are an opportunity for Putin to demonstrate which is not isolated like the West would like to describe it. As for the Chinese, aside from confirming their close alliance with the Russians, it is interesting to note another motivation behind these military exercises: the forces of the People’s Liberation Army of Beijing want to train to intervene on the African continent even in the event that their fellow citizens may suffer terrorist attacks, given the ever-widening diffusion of Chinese companies. The more China expands into Africa, the more it feels the need to protect the offshoots of the new empire there as well.
Another expert on the African situation, Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, argues that some African governments “welcome the Russians with open arms, in anticipation that this will force the West to offer more”. It is a game in which the “colonised” put the “colonizers” in competition with each other, to obtain the most advantageous conditions.
The history of the Russian presence in Africa is ancient, a Moroccan scholar, Abdelhak Bassou of the Policy Center for the New South, recalled this at a conference held by the Atlantic Council. «At the end of the 19th century, the first intervention by Tsarist Russia was noted: to help Ethiopia, against the first aggression by Italy. The USSR’s African policy begins with Nikita Khrushchev after the Bandung summit which in 1955 saw the birth of the non-aligned movement: in that case, the priority for Moscow was to stop China’s influence in Africa, where Maoism gained converts because it was the more peasant version of the communist revolution. Finally there is the relaunch of an African strategy with Putin. In 2006 he canceled the debts (for military assistance) of Algeria and Libya, in exchange for new agreements that prolong the presence of the Russian armed forces in those countries. After a summit in Sochi in 2019, Putin increasingly presents himself as the champion in the fight against terrorism, the one who can stop the jihadists and consolidate African leaders in power. Russia has advantages over the West: does not pose human rights issues to African regimes; its weapons cost less than American or European ones; finally, many African leaders are the heirs of revolutionary movements steeped in anti-Western ideologies. When they vote in favor of Russia at the UN, or abstain from condemning it, they often do so out of bias against the West».
Nataliya Bugayova, Russia Fellow of the Institute for the Study of War, adds that «Africa is one of the areas where Russia can still project itself as a global superpower; he manages to get great results with little expense; the Wagner Division charges its services to ensure the safety of local leaders and maintain social control in authoritarian regimes; they are mercenaries but not free-lancers, Mosca guides them».
Petr Tuma of the Atlantic Council offers another observation on the reasons why Russian strength has replaced European influence in many regions of Africa: «Europe does not sell arms. If you want to be an influential player in Africa you also have to supply armaments, and Russia does that». The latest case of expulsion of a European presence concerns Burkina Faso, which following the umpteenth military coup (September 2022) expelled French soldiers to replace them with Russian ones. Even in Burkina Faso, according to Tuma, the local dictatorship is playing a game: “They put Europe and Russia in competition and vice versa.” These analyzes contrast with the stereotype of a “passive” Africa, at the mercy of the aims of others. But it is a game in which Putin has shown that he scores many points.