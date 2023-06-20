thus the expectations of those who fall ill have improved – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

Thanks to research, patients with blood cancers are more likely to recover or live with the disease for years while maintaining a good quality of life. Today about 500,000 Italians live with a haematological neoplasm

Research, innovation, assistance are the keywords of the commitment of the Italian Association against Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (Ail) which, as per tradition, June 21 returns to celebrate National Blood Cancer Awareness Day. Today, there are about 500,000 Italians who live with one hematologic malignancy and in our country there are more or less 30,000 new diagnoses every year: thanks to research, patients are more likely to recover or to live with the disease for years while maintaining a good quality of life.

150 thousand euros to support independent research

Supporting patients and their families and making increasingly effective therapies available are the goals that Ail wants to achieve, including through constant and ever-increasing collaboration with scientific societies. AIL has been alongside haematological patients and their families for over 50 years to support scientific research and promote the progress of knowledge in the field of blood cancer – explains Giuseppe Toro, national president of AIL -. Over the years, thanks to the research also financed by our association, the therapies have become increasingly effective and new ones will certainly arrive in the near future, capable of offering an ever better quality of life to patients. The constant support to scientific research translates into a virtuous alliance with scientific societies operating in the hematological field. We are very proud that this year, for the first time, Ail is making available a grant of 150,000 euros to support independent research projects in the field of blood diseases.

Patient care and caregivers

The data of the association illustrate the commitment: in the last year more than 20 million euros have been invested in research, assistance to patients and caregivers and to raise awareness and inform patients and public opinion, of which almost 80% in research and assistance. Over 5 million were used to finance 114 studies in Italy and 3.4 million to contribute to the operating costs of the Hematology and Stem Cell Transplantation centres. Today there are 83 sections in Italy with over 15,000 volunteers – continues Toro -. Among the future projects, which we care very much about, there is the strengthening of the psychological support

aimed at patients, families and caregivers. The mental health of the patient and of the family who assist him are in fact fundamental to ensure adherence to treatment and to overcome the sense of loneliness and isolation that patients and caregivers often experience.

To deal with the acceptance of the diagnosis and the change that affects one’s life, the help of a psycho-oncologist is essential for a patient, a recognized and specialized professional figure who supports the patient and the family in the treatment path, offering listening, understanding and support . Ail psycho-oncologists are present in the ward, in the clinics, in the accommodation houses, they are part of the home care teams when deemed necessary and, since 2020, we have also offered a telephone psychological consultancy service active every Wednesday.

Initiatives for the day

As every year, on the occasion of the National Day, an AIL delegation is received in audience at the Quirinale by the President of the Republic (Sergio Mattarella). On Wednesday 21 June from 8 to 20 the toll-free number for Hematological Problems 800.22.65.24 will be activated (available all year round, always free of charge, from Monday to Friday from 15 to 17 for personalized advice) which offers the possibility of speaking with expert hematologists , asking for clarifications on pathologies and therapies, without problems of time and privacy that they could have with the doctors who usually follow them in their treatment centres.

Ail converses, collaborates and offers support to all scientific societies operating in the hematological field: in this perspective which, on the occasion of the National Day, assigns five prizes with a total value of 150 thousand euros to scientific societies and bodies to contribute to the realization of research – explains William Arcese, president of the Ail Scientific Committee and Professor of Hematology at the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation -. In particular, the Italian Society of Hematology (SIE) will activate a specialization course in Nursing Sciences in collaboration with the Federico II University of Naples; the Italian Society of Experimental Hematology (Sies) will start research on myeloid neoplasms secondary to germinal predisposition; the Italian Group for Bone Marrow Transplantation (Gitmo) will work on the evaluation of the incidence and risk factors of toxic leukoencephalopathy in patients undergoing allogeneic bone marrow transplantation; the Italian Lymphoma Foundation (Fil) to launch an international multicenter retrospective observational study on patients with plasmablastic lymphoma; finally, the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (Aieop) will co-finance the operational logistics structure for the research activities of the Luciano and Daniele Pederzani Operations Centre.

Car-T: more than a therapy, they are a lifesaver

In recent years, Car-T cell therapies have been a great step forward in the treatment of some hematological diseases. In particular, for non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, acute lymphoblastic leukemias and myeloma have significantly improved the life expectancy of patients who had no other treatment options available.

What is the balance of these years? Extremely positive, also by virtue of the fact that they are aimed at those patients who have exhausted all conventional therapeutic options including transplantation – replies Paolo Corradini, president of SIE and director of Hematology at the IRCCS Foundation Istituto Nazionale dei Tumors of Milan -. Today, in addition to the results of the international experience, we also have data on about 600 patients treated in Italy: 40% of patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma have a long-lasting remission and in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and young people adult 50% achieved a lasting benefit. Ours was the first Italian center authorized to administer Car-T and we now have a follow-up of over three years: the patients are not taking any drugs and are doing well. Furthermore, to confirm the data we also have those of the patients enrolled in the pivotal studies who have a follow-up of over five years. Car-Ts are more than a therapy, they’re a lifesaver. In fact, today, in a number of patients it leads to healing and precisely that where until not long ago there was nothing available anymore.

The value of the Lodging Houses

Car-Ts are changing the therapeutic equipment of specialists especially in non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, particularly in the more aggressive forms, such as the large cell and mantle cell type. The CAR-Ts are an incredible opportunity for those patients who have seen all lines of treatment fail, including transplantation — continues Massimo Martino, president of GITMO and director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Center, Oncohaematological and Radiotherapy Department at the Grande Metropolitano Bianchi-Melacrino Hospital -Morelli of Reggio Calabria -. Their advent has led to a reorganization of transplantation centres. In fact, the treatment path does not only include the moment of administration of the cell therapy and the management of acute toxicities, but a series of aspects such as the selection of eligible patients, the “bridge” therapy pending hospitalisation, the management of late toxicities . A virtuous and multidisciplinary path where all the professional figures are crucial and must be trained, to best offer this very expensive treatment to the patients who can benefit from it. And Ail represents a fundamental point of reference for all Italian transplant centers: the availability of lodging houses, even for very long periods, is essential for those who have to move to another city.

Immunotherapy for lymphomas

Research has also made many steps forward for the treatment of lymphomas and important results come from immunotherapy. a biological strategy that uses some parts of the patients’ immune system to fight diseases, such as cancer and other pathological conditions – explains Andrs JM Ferreri, president of Fil and head of the Lymphoma Unit at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan -. The aim is to enhance their activity against tumours, in this case against lymphomas, and to obtain a much more specific activity and, at the same time, not burdened by the non-specific toxicity which chemotherapy instead entails. The benefits for patients are a lower toxicity profile with better tolerance and a greater, longer-term antitumor effect. This also allows the person to be able to use several strategies at the same time to synergize the therapeutic effects.

No less significant have been the progress in the field of chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms: Until not long ago they were counted among rare diseases, while today, thanks to the improvement in diagnostic capabilities, especially in the last 10-15 years, the number of diagnoses and above all are made to younger people – recalls Alessandro Maria Vannucchi, president of SIES and director of Hematology at Careggi, CRIMM Research and Innovation Center for Myeloproliferative Diseases in Florence -. The understanding of the molecular mechanism of these diseases and the identification of the responsible mutated genes have allowed the development of a group of targeted drugs: the JAK Inhibitors.

Chronic leukemias, healings and chronicizations

Hematological ones are then among the most frequent tumors in children who develop above all acute leukemia, lymphoid and myeloid, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. For Hodgkin’s lymphomas we reach cure rates that exceed 90% – says Arcangelo Prete, president of AIEOP and director of Pediatric Oncohematology IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna, Policlinico S. Orsola Malpighi – and for lymphoid leukemias we have exceeded the ‘80%. The greatest results are obtained with immunotherapy thanks to new target molecules and with Car–T cells.

Finally, to recall the important goals achieved by Italian hematology, the experts gathered in Rome for the National Day recalled the central role of

GIMEMA Foundation (Italian Group of Adult Hematological Diseases)

which for over 40 years has been promoting and supporting independent clinical research on hematological tumors with the aim of identifying therapeutic and diagnostic pathways to be able to treat and in many cases heal patients using therapies, alone or in combination, and monitoring. The projects in which GIMEMA has achieved important results concern myeloid and chronic lymphatic leukemia, where thanks to the possibility of using targeted drugs that act on the mechanism that causes the disease, or by selectively targeting diseased cells, great progress has been made – concludes Marco Vignetti, president of the GIMEMA Franco Mandelli Foundation and national vice president of Ail -. For chronic myeloid leukemia, in some cases, life expectancy is comparable to that of the normal healthy population. As far as chronic lymphatic is concerned, new drugs are now available which show promise in obtaining good results in the chronicisation of the disease. It doesn’t heal, but in fact how not to have it.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

