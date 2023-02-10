The dramatic future of a world that is becoming increasingly torrid could be engraved on the kidneys of young Nepalese workers. In fact, there seems to be a clear correlation between the hard work these kids do in extreme heat conditions and an increased risk of developing kidney disease. It is no coincidence that in recent years, scientists and scientific institutions, including the International Labor Organization, have issued a series of warnings about the deadly but often overlooked link between exposure to extreme heat and chronic kidney disease.

